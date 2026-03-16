Longevity doctor shares 3 best peptides for healing, longevity and energy: ‘Powerful tools for targeted push’

Peptides are short-chain amino acids, which are known to be the building blocks of proteins. They are obtained naturally from foods that are rich in protein, and can also be taken in the form of supplements. However, since peptides are of various types, it is important to pick the right ones while deciding on supplements. Knowing which peptides are most useful helps one choose the right supplements. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on March 16, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, shared three peptides that he said work best for healing, longevity and providing energy.

While clarifying that peptides are not miracle nutrients, Dr Vass shared that “they are one of the most powerful tools we use in longevity medicine when someone’s biology needs a targeted push.”

Peptides are unique for their precision, as they do not override the body’s natural metabolism and instead signal the system. “They remind your cells how to repair, recover, and produce energy the way they’re designed to,” Dr Vass noted in the caption. His three preferred peptides and their effects are listed as follows.