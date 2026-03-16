Longevity doctor shares 3 best peptides for healing, longevity and energy: ‘Powerful tools for targeted push’
While there are many types of peptides, Dr Vass picks three that supports both short-term recovery and long-term health.
Peptides are short-chain amino acids, which are known to be the building blocks of proteins. They are obtained naturally from foods that are rich in protein, and can also be taken in the form of supplements. However, since peptides are of various types, it is important to pick the right ones while deciding on supplements.
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Taking to Instagram on March 16, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, shared three peptides that he said work best for healing, longevity and providing energy.
While clarifying that peptides are not miracle nutrients, Dr Vass shared that “they are one of the most powerful tools we use in longevity medicine when someone’s biology needs a targeted push.”
Peptides are unique for their precision, as they do not override the body’s natural metabolism and instead signal the system. “They remind your cells how to repair, recover, and produce energy the way they’re designed to,” Dr Vass noted in the caption. His three preferred peptides and their effects are listed as follows.
1. BPC-157
- Originally found in the gut
- Supports healing in joints, tendons, and GI lining
- May reduce inflammation and oxidative stress
- Shown promise in brain fog, post-op, and chronic injury recovery
- Not FDA-approved, but widely used in clinical protocols
2. CJC-1295 and Ipamorelin
- Stimulates natural growth hormone release.
- May improve:
- Deep sleep
- Muscle recovery
- Fat metabolism
- Cognitive function
- Especially useful for those above the age of 30 to help restore vitality, when paired with strength training.
3. MOTS-c
- This is a mitochondrial peptide that may:
- Improve insulin sensitivity
- Boost energy
- Enhance endurance
- Combat age-related fatigue
- Early research suggests promise for metabolic and energy decline.
When taken together, the peptides show the following benefits, making them ideal for biohackers, athletes, or anyone ageing on purpose:
- Recovery
- Energy production
- Inflammation balance
- Brain clarity
- Body composition
“They work along different axes of longevity, gut repair, growth hormone signalling, and mitochondrial function. When combined intelligently, they create a synergistic effect that supports both short-term recovery and long-term healthspan,” elaborated Dr Vass.
According to the physician, when peptides are used correctly, they amplify healthy habits instead of replacing them. The positive effects of the peptides are seen only when they are paired with healthy lifestyle habits, including strength training, deep sleep, proper nutrition, and low inflammation.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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