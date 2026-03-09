Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar applauds this Bollywood actor's ‘pathbreaking’ pregnancy weight loss journey

Rujuta has long been an advocate for traditional Indian wisdom over fad diets. Her praise for Farha Naaz aligns with her core belief: that looking good should be a byproduct of feeling good. By highlighting a weight loss journey from years ago, she reinforces the idea that the 'right way' is timeless.

In an industry often obsessed with 'bounce-back' culture and rapid transformations, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is taking a moment to look back at a celeb who did things differently. On March 8, Rujuta took to Instagram Stories to celebrate one of her very first clients: former actor Farha Naaz, Tabu's elder sister, praising her for losing weight with patience rather than shortcuts. Also read | Dermatologist shares ‘1 morning habit’ behind her 15 kg weight loss after pregnancy: ‘It’s great for skin, heart health

'Farah had strength and patience to do it right way' Sharing a nostalgic photo of a celebratory dinner in Mumbai, Rujuta highlighted that Farha – known for films such as Naseeb Apna Apna and Yateem from the 1980s and 1990s – wasn’t just a client, but a 'guardian angel' who helped set the tone for her own career in nutrition.

Rujuta highlighted that Farha’s approach to post-baby fitness was revolutionary for its time – instead of succumbing to the pressure of immediate results to secure film roles, Farha prioritised a sustainable, healthy transition. She said, "In every working woman's life, there's a guardian angel, @farha.fateh was and is mine. She's amongst my first clients, one of the finest actors in our country and drop-dead gorgeous too. This is her and me celebrating her weight loss post partum with a dinner at Taj."

Rujuta also shared that patience is a superpower, as avoiding crash diets protects both the mother's long-term metabolism and the newborn's health. She said, “Farah wanted to lose weight and had the strength and the patience to do it the right way. Looking back, I think she chose to do it at a time when post-baby work would naturally disappear for actors. What a path breaker you have been Farah, and I hope you always remember that about yourself.”