Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar applauds this Bollywood actor's ‘pathbreaking’ pregnancy weight loss journey
Rujuta Diwekar praises Farha Naaz (Tabu's sister) for her inspiring postpartum weight loss, focusing on sustainable health over quick fixes and ‘crash diets’.
In an industry often obsessed with 'bounce-back' culture and rapid transformations, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is taking a moment to look back at a celeb who did things differently. On March 8, Rujuta took to Instagram Stories to celebrate one of her very first clients: former actor Farha Naaz, Tabu's elder sister, praising her for losing weight with patience rather than shortcuts. Also read | Dermatologist shares ‘1 morning habit’ behind her 15 kg weight loss after pregnancy: ‘It’s great for skin, heart health
Rujuta has long been an advocate for traditional Indian wisdom over fad diets. Her praise for Farha Naaz aligns with her core belief: that looking good should be a byproduct of feeling good. By highlighting a weight loss journey from years ago, she reinforces the idea that the 'right way' is timeless.
'Farah had strength and patience to do it right way'
Sharing a nostalgic photo of a celebratory dinner in Mumbai, Rujuta highlighted that Farha – known for films such as Naseeb Apna Apna and Yateem from the 1980s and 1990s – wasn’t just a client, but a 'guardian angel' who helped set the tone for her own career in nutrition.
Rujuta highlighted that Farha’s approach to post-baby fitness was revolutionary for its time – instead of succumbing to the pressure of immediate results to secure film roles, Farha prioritised a sustainable, healthy transition. She said, "In every working woman's life, there's a guardian angel, @farha.fateh was and is mine. She's amongst my first clients, one of the finest actors in our country and drop-dead gorgeous too. This is her and me celebrating her weight loss post partum with a dinner at Taj."
Rujuta also shared that patience is a superpower, as avoiding crash diets protects both the mother's long-term metabolism and the newborn's health. She said, “Farah wanted to lose weight and had the strength and the patience to do it the right way. Looking back, I think she chose to do it at a time when post-baby work would naturally disappear for actors. What a path breaker you have been Farah, and I hope you always remember that about yourself.”
Why the 'right way' matters
Rujuta’s tribute serves as a reminder that postpartum health isn't just about a number on a scale. According to the nutritionist, Farha’s journey proved that well-being shouldn’t take a back seat as professional commitments and aesthetic goals can coexist with personal health.
Rujuta said: "Unknowingly, you (Farha) set the journey in motion for many women in the field who came after you. That looking good, doing good work and staying committed to one's own well-being shouldn't take a back seat post babies."
By choosing health over haste, Farha paved the way for future actors to embrace their bodies after childbirth without fear of professional 'disappearance', according to Rujuta.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.