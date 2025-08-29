Postpartum priorities every new mother needs to know: From breastfeeding tips to nutritional guide

One of the challenging aspects of postpartum for a mother is meeting the new needs that arise. After childbirth, a mother’s body undergoes many hormonal, physical, and emotional changes. There are several immediate aspects she needs to pay attention to. Among the first ones are breastfeeding practices and what to eat to replenish energy. HT Lifestyle reached out to health experts to collect tips and a nutritional guide that can help mothers. Mothers need a special nutritional guide as new needs rise postpartum.(Shutterstock)

Breastfeeding tips for mothers

The first step is breastfeeding, right from the hospital itself. Mothers need to be aware of the right techniques, timing beforehand.

Dr Shweta Mendiratta, Associate Clinical Director and Head of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, listed out 5 breastfeeding tips:

1. Start immediately after birth

New mothers need to initiate breastfeeding within the first hour of birth, called the golden hour.

This helps the baby receive colostrum, which is rich in antibodies and nutrients and helps protect the newborn from various infections.



2. Ensure the right latch

A good latch by the baby is key to successful breastfeeding. The baby’s mouth should cover not just the nipple but also a good part of the areola, the circular area of pigmented skin surrounding the nipple.

You should not feel pain during feeding. If you do, gently break the suction with your finger and try again.



3. Feed on demand, not by the clock

Newborn babies typically breastfeed every 2 to 3 hours. Moms should watch out for baby hunger signs like sucking on fists, turning their head, or making sucking noises.

Don’t wait for the baby to cry to breastfeed. Crying occurs when the baby has already been feeling hungry for some time.



4. Drink enough water and eat Healthy

Nutrition directly impacts the quality and quantity of breast milk.

Nutrient-rich foods, with adequate intake of proteins, calcium, iron, and healthy fats, replenish the mother’s energy levels, aid her recovery post-delivery, and supply essential nutrients to the baby.

5. Pumping or hand-expressing milk

Pumping or hand-expressing milk can help relieve breast engorgement, a condition where the breasts become overfilled with milk, making them feel swollen, hard, and painful.

Expressing milk allows others to feed the baby when you need some rest. Make sure to store and handle breast milk hygienically.

Dr Shweta Mendiratta, however, shed light on some of the potential conditions mothers may face while breastfeeding. “If you are experiencing conditions like sore nipples, engorgement, low milk supply, or if the baby is not gaining weight adequately, speak to your doctor without delay," She shared the symptoms, assuring that these are common after childbirth and manageable.

What to eat

Ragi roti gives energy instead of atta roti.(Shutterstock)

Eating for two is what mothers hear after birth. But Dr Arti Bhalerao, Chief Dietitian and Clinical Nutritionist at Sahyadri Hospitals MomStory, Hadapsar, Pune, told us that this may not always be the case, so it does not give a free pass to snacking all day long. The difference is to eat smart, maybe with a little more meal frequency, but ultimately focusing on getting the right nutrients. As per Dr Bhalerao, the goal should be to support the body without overexerting it.

First up is giving mothers traditional food in Indian homes, as these are easier to digest, warm, and rich in nutrients.

Elaborating more about the meals, she added, “Fresh rotis or rice with soft dals, ghee, and seasonal vegetables are often the base of such meals. Grains like ragi and bajra are commonly used. They give you steady energy and may contain important nutrients such as iron, calcium, zinc and fibre. Plant-based sources like dals and lentils are gentle on the stomach and give your body the protein it needs to heal.”

She further listed green veggies like spinach, fenugreek, which are recommended because they are good sources of high iron, calcium and folic acid, which are required in breastfeeding.

Further, nuts are also recommended by the dietician as they are healthy fats. She said, “Soaked almonds or lightly roasted ones can be eaten daily. They provide healthy fats that keep your energy levels stable.” Seeds are also advised to be eaten. Dr Bhalerao recommended flax or garden cress.

Lastly, for fluids, which are very essential because of breastfeeding, the dietician confirmed that, indeed, the belief that breastfeeding makes you thirstier is actually true. Other than water, she encouraged having coconut water or buttermilk during the day.

However, she did warn, “Stay away from sugary drinks and soft drinks. They do not provide any real nourishment. Tea and coffee can be enjoyed in small amounts. One or two cups a day is fine for most mothers.”

Among other foods to be avoided by the mother, as recommended by Dr Bhalerao, include spicy, oily food, foods like raw onion, too much garlic, or heavy pulses such as chickpeas or kidney beans, which might cause gas or make your baby fussy. Likewise, it goes without saying, Dr Bhalerao cautioned about alcohol and smoking, asking to eliminate them completely when breastfeeding, as they can pass into the milk and affect it. Similarly, she advised steering clear of large fish as they may contain harmful substances and instead choose smaller fish, cooked for grilled or curry recipes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.