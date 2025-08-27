Sameera Reddy reveals getting trolled while suffering from postpartum depression: 'The bhajiwala also didn't spare me'

Actor Sameera Reddy has opened up about the time when she was suffering from postpartum depression and how she was trolled then. Speaking with Zoom, Sameera revealed that after she gained weight, following her pregnancy, trolling on social media platforms affected her. Sameera Reddy tied the knot on January 21, 2014.

Sameera Reddy talks about postpartum depression

Sameera talked about the "rough time" she had to go through when her weight was 105 kg. She shared, "After I gave birth, I put on so much weight because I was pumped with hormones. I had a rough time emotionally dealing with postpartum at that time. In the beginning, I was affected because I myself was confused. I went from absolutely slim to 105 kg."

Sameera was trolled by a vendor

She said she was even trolled by the vegetable vendor. "I remember being mad, depressed. People are not nice. If they want to say something, they say it on your face. I always say the bhajiwala (vegetable vendor) also did not spare me. Nobody will understand at that moment what you are going through. So I am not going to lie and say it didn't hurt me," added Sameera.

About Sameera's personal life

Sameera tied the knot with Akshai Varde, an entrepreneur, on January 21, 2014, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. The couple is parents to two children--son Hans and daughter Nyra. Sameera and Akshai welcomed Hans in 2015 and Nyra in 2019.

When Sameera opened up about her life

In 2022, Sameera shared a long post on Instagram talking about her postpartum depression. She had written, "I questioned myself so many times if I should have a second baby. I was a complete wreck after my firstborn. PPD hit me like a brick. I lost control of my body and my self-worth. And it took a toll on my marriage because I had no clue how to handle it. I had a rock of a husband, amazing in-laws, and my family that never let my hand go through it all, and that really helped."

A part of her note also read, "So many women ask me how I knew I wanted another child. Honestly, everyone’s journey is different, and it’s hard to pin down what makes you sure. But I will tell you that the only thing I knew was that this little girl, my Nyra, showed me how fearless I am, and I knew it was my decision and I could handle it. Because of those sleepless nights, the body changes, and the adjustment to the firstborn is not easy, but it’s not difficult either."

Sameera to make comeback to films after 13 years

The actor, who has been a part of many Bollywood films such as No Entry (2005), Race (2008) and De Dana Dan (2009), took a break from acting after her marriage. Sameera was seen in Tezz in 2012. She is set to return to acting with her comeback film, Chimni, a horror-thriller set for a 2025 release.