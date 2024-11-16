Sameera Reddy says mom-in-law was okay with her spending nights at their home before marriage: ‘There was no dikhava’

Sameera Reddy often makes goofy reels on her Instagram account with her mother-in-law Manjri Varde, whom she calls Sassy Sasu. In a new interview with YouTube Channel Lxme, the actor opened up about her bond with Manjri and shared how she would be completely fine with her spending the night at their home even before she married Akshai. (Also read: Sameera Reddy wears her wedding saree after 8 years, shares pic with husband Akshai Varde: 'It felt so amazing') Sameera Reddy with husband Akshai Warde and mother-in-law Manjri Varde.

What Sameera said

During the interview, Sameera said, “From the beginning, it was very quirky, very easy. She was okay if I spent the night there. I was 32, Akshai was 30 and she was like, ‘You guys are in your 30s, I am not dumb’. And what was interesting was she was very traditional and then she was very open-minded, and this combination was a bit confusing for me also. There was no dikhava (show off) there.”

She went on to add, "Akshai would get her on our dates, and this is something I could not.. he would be like ‘you know, my mother is single, she is a divorcee’ so over the weekends… first six months of my life, I had the mother come for the movies. He’s like ‘no, I have to take my mother for the movie. I was like, ‘What are we doing?'”

More details

Sameera tied the knot with Akshai Varde, an entrepreneur, on January 21, 2014, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. The couple is parents to two children--son Hans and daughter Nyra. Sameera and Akshai welcomed Hans in 2015 and Nyra in 2019.

The actor, who has been a part of many Bollywood films such as No Entry (2005), Race (2008) and De Dana Dan (2009), took a break from acting after her marriage.