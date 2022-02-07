Sameera Reddy wears her wedding saree after 8 years, shares pic with husband Akshai Varde: 'It felt so amazing'

Actor Sameera Reddy has shared pictures of herself as she wore her wedding saree after eight years. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sameera shared a picture collage which showed her in the same saree, with different blouses. The actor, along with her husband, entrepreneur Akshai Varde attended a wedding recently.

In one photo, Sameera Reddy is seen in a brown and mustard saree with golden flowers and a similar border. She opted for a red dupatta on one side and wore a mustard coloured blouse. She accessorised it with traditional jewellery, tied her hair back and smiled for the picture.

In the second picture, Sameera wore the same saree with a golden blouse. She wore jewellery and half-tied her hair. In the photo, she posed with Akshai, who sported white ethnic wear along with a printed jacket.

Sharing the post, Sameera captioned it, "I wore my wedding saree after 8 years (smiling face with hearts emoji) and it felt so amazing (star eyes emoji) #wedding #feels with @mr.vardenchi @houseofneetalulla." Posting the same photo on her Instagram Stories, Sameera wrote, "Wearing my wedding saree 8 years later...still feels like yesterday."

Reacting to the post, Sameera's mother-in-law Manjri Varde commented, "Oooooooo The Great Indian Weddings." Gauahar Khan said, "Beautiful." Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Mahsha'Allah."

Earlier, Sameera had shared another post from the wedding she attended. She wrote, "Wearing my mother’s Laxmi chain, Akshai’s grandmother’s Kolhapuri Saaj necklace and my grandmother’s earrings. Feeling blessed by all the wonderful women in my life #aboutlastnight."

Akshai had shared a picture in which he posed with Sameera. He had written, "Being at a wedding reminds you of your own union. Sameera and I are friends first which makes everything else so easy. But all dressed up like this... Feel so married!!" Sameera commented, "You looked smashing Mr Vardenchi."

Sameera tied the knot with Akshai in January 2014, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. The couple is parents to two children--son Hans and daughter Nyra. Sameera and Akshai welcomed Hans in 2015 and Nyra in 2019.

