Why does pollen trigger severe allergic reaction in some people? Maryland doctor explains

Taking to Instagram on April 16, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained why that is, and how best to treat it.

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Pollens are fine powdery substances produced by flowering plants that contain male gametes and finds its use in sexual reproduction. While it is a completely natural substance that is, in theory, not harmful to humans, some people are severely allergic to it.

Why does pollen act as an allergen? Pollen allergies can become a serious health condition for many people, not because pollens are dangerous to human health, but because the immune system of those individuals is more sensitive to the substance.

Since the body considers it a threat, it activates its defence mechanism, which results in the observable symptoms.

In the words of Dr Sood, “If you ever felt like pollen is taking you out, you're definitely not alone. That reaction isn't because pollen is dangerous. It's because your immune system is overreacting to it. In some people, the body treats pollen like a threat and releases histamine, which is what causes the sneezing, congestion, and itchy, watery eyes.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic website, histamine is a signalling chemical released by the immune system that regulates a number of bodily functions and plays a key role in the body’s inflammatory response.

How to treat pollen allergy? Since pollen allergy triggers the release of histamines within the body, the treatment involves taking antihistamines. There are also a number of natural precautions that people may take if they are aware of being allergic to pollen.

As Dr Sood explained, “Antihistamines help (by) blocking the histamine response, not the pollen itself. The intensity (of pollen allergy symptoms) can also change depending on how high pollen levels are and how sensitive your body is.”

He suggested the following steps to take precaution ahead of time, as well as to mitigate the effect of pollen allergy as it is setting in.

Taking antihistamines before symptoms get bad

Using a nasal steroid regularly during the season

Showering after being outside

Keeping windows closed on high pollen days “So, what you're feeling is not an infection, it's your immune system being a little too aggressive,” reassured Dr Sood.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.