Foxconn in discussion with UP govt for 300 acres in Greater Noida for first North India facility

The Uttar Pradesh government and iPhone maker Foxconn have started discussions to set up an electronics manufacturing unit in the state, sources aware of the development told PTI. The Uttar Pradesh government and iPhone maker Foxconn have started discussions to set up an electronics manufacturing unit in the state, sources aware of the development told PTI. (Representational photo)(Reuters)

The investment pitch was made by Invest UP to Foxconn at the time of the final land allocation for the HCL-Foxconn chip joint venture Vama Sundari.

"The Uttar Pradesh government through Invest UP is in discussion with Foxconn to get their electronics manufacturing unit in the state. During the discussion, the state government mentioned the availability of 300-acre land under Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA)," a source told PTI.

An official source told PTI at the Centre also confirmed that discussions have started to set up a Foxconn electronics manufacturing services unit in Uttar Pradesh.

"The discussions are at a very initial stage. There is no discussion on the type of products...Foxconn will manufacture," another source involved in the discussion said.

The query sent to the Uttar Pradesh government remained unanswered, while Foxconn did not comment on the development, the report said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated 48 acres of land already for the Vama Sundari project in sector 28 of YEIDA, the report said.

The JV will initially invest ₹3,706 crore in setting up an outsourced semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility and expects to create around 4,000 jobs.

Foxconn is the biggest iPhone producer in the country.