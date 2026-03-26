3,900-metre runway, 12 million pax per year: All about Noida International Airport phase 1 to be inaugurated by PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Phase I of the Noida International Airport on March 28, aiming to ease congestion in the Delhi-NCR region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on March 28 to inaugurate Phase I of the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar, and will also address a public gathering after a walkthrough of the terminal building, according to the PMO.
The airport, developed at an investment of around ₹11,200 crore under a public-private partnership model, is being positioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), stated an official release by PIB.
Envisioned as the second international airport for the Delhi-NCR region alongside Indira Gandhi International Airport, the project is expected to ease congestion and expand passenger capacity.
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About the new airport
Phase I of the greenfield airport will initially handle 12 million passengers per annum, with scalability of up to 70 million passengers as the project expands in subsequent phases, the release stated.
The airport features a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems such as Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support round-the-clock, all-weather operations.
It also includes a multi-modal cargo hub with an integrated cargo terminal and logistics zones, designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, along with a dedicated 40-acre maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, the statement added.
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The airport is located along the Yamuna Expressway, and is planned as a multi-modal transport hub with connectivity across road, rail, metro, and regional transit systems.
Designed as a sustainable project, the airport also aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility and incorporates architectural elements inspired by Indian heritage, including motifs reminiscent of ghats and havelis.
Ahead of the inauguration, authorities in neighbouring Ghaziabad have ordered around 800 buses to ferry people to the event, while schools in the district have been asked to conduct online classes on March 28 to facilitate traffic management and logistics, HT earlier reported.
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The move has drawn criticism from opposition leaders, who questioned the use of school resources, while local officials said the arrangements were necessary for the smooth conduct of the programme.
Meanwhile, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has initiated consultations with stakeholders to finalise tariff rates for the airport, with proposed user development fees ranging from ₹210 to ₹980, and a final decision expected after feedback by April.
Officials have indicated that flight operations, including domestic and cargo services, could begin soon after the inauguration once the facility is ready, without necessarily waiting for a fixed timeline.
(Inputs from HT Correspondents)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More
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