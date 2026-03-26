3,900-metre runway, 12 million pax per year: All about Noida International Airport phase 1 to be inaugurated by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on March 28 to inaugurate Phase I of the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar, and will also address a public gathering after a walkthrough of the terminal building, according to the PMO. With a capacity of 12 million passengers annually, the new international airport in Noida is a major development in India's aviation sector. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo) (HT_PRINT)

The airport, developed at an investment of around ₹11,200 crore under a public-private partnership model, is being positioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), stated an official release by PIB.

Envisioned as the second international airport for the Delhi-NCR region alongside Indira Gandhi International Airport, the project is expected to ease congestion and expand passenger capacity.

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About the new airport Phase I of the greenfield airport will initially handle 12 million passengers per annum, with scalability of up to 70 million passengers as the project expands in subsequent phases, the release stated.

The airport features a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems such as Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support round-the-clock, all-weather operations.

It also includes a multi-modal cargo hub with an integrated cargo terminal and logistics zones, designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, along with a dedicated 40-acre maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, the statement added.

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The airport is located along the Yamuna Expressway, and is planned as a multi-modal transport hub with connectivity across road, rail, metro, and regional transit systems.

Designed as a sustainable project, the airport also aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility and incorporates architectural elements inspired by Indian heritage, including motifs reminiscent of ghats and havelis.

Ahead of the inauguration, authorities in neighbouring Ghaziabad have ordered around 800 buses to ferry people to the event, while schools in the district have been asked to conduct online classes on March 28 to facilitate traffic management and logistics, HT earlier reported.

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The move has drawn criticism from opposition leaders, who questioned the use of school resources, while local officials said the arrangements were necessary for the smooth conduct of the programme.

Meanwhile, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has initiated consultations with stakeholders to finalise tariff rates for the airport, with proposed user development fees ranging from ₹210 to ₹980, and a final decision expected after feedback by April.

Officials have indicated that flight operations, including domestic and cargo services, could begin soon after the inauguration once the facility is ready, without necessarily waiting for a fixed timeline.

(Inputs from HT Correspondents)