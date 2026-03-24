Regulatory authority holds stakeholders meet on tariff for Noida Int’l Airport

NOIDA: The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) on Monday held discussions with all stakeholders to finalise tariff rates for the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA), which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate on March 28, officials said. Officials said the Monday’s discussions were held so that operations can start after the inauguration. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The regulator has sought comments fromstakeholders by April 17 so that the tariff could be finalised. These charges will be put into force for a five-year control period from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031 as per the rules, said officials aware of the development.

AERA had issued a draft order in August, 2025 proposing provisional tariffs for the airport. It issued an ad-hoc tariff for the NIA, suggesting ₹210 to ₹980 as user development fee (UDF), a component of airport tariffs, for domestic and international flyers.

Once the airport is inaugurated, the project will see operations beginning within 45 days, said officials. “Domestic and cargo operations will start any time after the March 28 inauguration. Operations will not necessarily wait 45 days as they can start as soon as the facility is ready. As per the aerodrome license terms, operations can begin any time once the facility is ready,” said RK Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) told HT.

Officials said the Monday’s discussions were held so that operations can start after the inauguration.

Categorised as a major airport under the AERA Act 2008 (read with AERA (Amendment) Act 2019 and 2021), the project has been developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model.

YIAPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, which secured the concession in October 2020. It had initially submitted its multi-year tariff proposal (MYTP) in February 2024, assuming a commercial operations date (COD) of December 1, 2024. However, subsequent project delays led to a revised target of April 30, 2025, which was also deferred.

In view of the delays, AERA has now proposed shifting the COD to April 1, 2026, aligning the tariff control period with the financial year and ensuring a full five-year cycle.

Meanwhile, at Monday’s meeting, YIAPL officials gave a detailed presentation on the project status and proposed tariff structure.

Representatives from various airlines participated in the consultation and offered their input on pricing and operational aspects.

Following the discussions, AERA invited written comments from stakeholders by April 7 and counter-comments by April 17, after which the tariff order will be finalised.

Tariffs at airports typically include charges levied on airlines and cargo operators for using infrastructure such as runways, terminals and parking bays. These rates are a key component in determining airline operating costs and, indirectly, passenger fares.

Notably, the concession agreement, between NIAL and YIAPL, envisages developing the Noida International Airport as a world-class aviation hub with modular and scalable infrastructure for both passenger and cargo operations.

Expansion will be undertaken in phases based on traffic growth, with defined capacity thresholds for each stage.

The administration and the state government officials including Bharatiya Janata Party office-bearers have also started working to make the inauguration event successful.

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