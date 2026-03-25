Lucknow airport adds new taxiway to ease aircraft congestion

The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport has commissioned a new taxiway, aimed at reducing aircraft congestion and improving turnaround efficiency during peak hours, said officials. The upgrade comes against the backdrop of steady growth in passenger traffic. The airport currently handles nearly 17,000 passengers per day, with annual growth pegged at around 17%. (For representation only)

With the addition of the new taxiway, the total number has increased from seven to eight, allowing more aircraft to be held and manoeuvred simultaneously. The move is expected to significantly ease operational bottlenecks that had become routine during high-traffic windows.

Airport CEO Darshan Singh formally inaugurated the facility, stating that the expansion will not only improve current operations but also prepare the airport for sustained growth in air traffic.

The airport handles around 120 domestic and international flights daily from Terminal 3. Traffic peaks between 6 am and 9 am, and again from 1 pm to 4 pm — periods when limited taxiway capacity often forces aircraft to wait before take-off or parking.

The upgrade comes against the backdrop of steady growth in passenger traffic. The airport currently handles nearly 17,000 passengers per day, with annual growth pegged at around 17%.

The expansion also addresses a long-standing constraint during large-scale events such as investor summits, when private charter aircraft traffic spikes.

The airport previously had five taxiways, with two more added earlier this year. The newly inaugurated P-3 taxiway marks the latest step in scaling up infrastructure to meet future demand.