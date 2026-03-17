Noida Int’l Airport push: Yeida sees rise in lease deeds, plot allotments

GREATER NOIDA: As the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) witnesses a surge in lease deeds, plot possessions, and construction, industrial activity near the Noida International Airport has gained more momentum in the past year than in the previous 25 years combined, the authority said on Monday. On March 6, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an aerodrome licence to the airport, with operations expected to begin within 45 days from the issue date. (HT Archive)

According to data, the authority has increased its total industrial plot allotments to 3,113 as of March 13, 2026, marking an addition of 54 plots over the preceding year from March 31, 2025.

“The rise in allotments was modest, but other indicators of industrial activity saw sharp growth. Lease deeds executed during the period increased from 1,632 to 2,363, registering a jump of 731,” RK Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Yeida, told the media.

Singh added that the number of units taking physical possession of industrial plots also rose significantly. “The figure increased from 990 in March 2025 to 1,785 in March 2026, a jump of 795 units. We are ensuring that all allottees take possession of their plots and begin construction and development work,” he said.

On March 6, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an aerodrome licence to the airport, with operations expected to begin within 45 days from the issue date.

According to officials, the trend reflects growing investor confidence as companies move ahead with project implementation, encouraged by the upcoming airport, which is expected to transform the region into a major industrial and logistics hub.

The data further shows that construction activity has also intensified over the past year. Officials said the number of sanctioned industrial building plans increased from 318 to 716, adding 398 approvals in a year.

The number of units under construction rose from 120 to 341 within the same period, an increase of 221 projects. The rise in construction is also gradually translating into completed industries. The number of completed industrial units increased from 17 to 60, while operational units rose from 9 to 33, officials added.

In addition, registrations under the Factories Act also recorded an increase from 5 to 33, an addition of 28 units.

With the airport expected to begin operations soon, officials expect industrial activity will accelerate further. Singh said around 400 industrial units are likely to become operational by the end of 2026.

The Authority has allotted industrial plots in areas such as Yamuna City, Apparel Park, Toy Park and Medical Devices Park among other sectors. On Monday, a Japanese delegation also met Yeida officials to explore investment opportunities, including a proposal to develop a project on five acres near the airport.