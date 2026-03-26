Noida International Airport to boost global connectivity, economic growth: UP govt

Uttar Pradesh is set to get its first world-class aviation hub with the inauguration of the Noida International Airport at Jewar on March 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a project the state government says will significantly boost connectivity, investment and economic growth. Officials estimate that once fully operational, the airport could contribute over 1% to the state’s GDP. (For representation)

The airport in Jewar, Greater Noida, is expected to play a key role in accelerating UP’s ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy by improving global access for trade, industry and tourism.

The airport will help UP surpass the barriers which the landlocked state faces by connecting with the economies of the world, the state government said on Thursday.

Improved connectivity and lower logistics costs are likely to give a major push to sectors such as electronics, mobile manufacturing, food processing and textiles.

Officials estimate that once fully operational, the airport could contribute over 1% to the state’s GDP. It is also expected to boost religious, medical and business tourism by connecting key destinations such as Varanasi, Mathura, Vrindavan and Agra to global circuits.

According to Pankaj Jaiswal, former CFO of Air India SATS and chairman of UPDF, this project, which is set to become India’s largest greenfield airport, will provide new momentum to agriculture, MSME, and logistics sectors with an annual capacity of 7 crore passengers and around 10 lakh tonnes of cargo handling.

Through this, perishable products such as fruits, vegetables, dairy, and ornamental flowers will directly reach international markets, strengthening the ‘farm-to-global market’ model and creating the possibility of a 20-30% increase in farmers’ income.

According to Jaiswal, in the initial five years, more than 20,000 direct jobs will be created in areas such as airport operations, ground handling, security, retail, and hospitality, and more than 30,000 in MRO, cargo, logistics, and aviation services, totalling over 50,000 direct employment opportunities.

Additionally, more than 5 lakh indirect employment opportunities will be generated in sectors such as agriculture, transport, supply chain, MSMEs, hotels, and tourism, which could reach 40-50 lakh in the long term.

The development is set to transform the region’s real estate and industrial landscape, with Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway belt emerging as major investment hubs. Increased demand is expected for hotels, warehouses, logistics parks and data centres, while urban expansion may extend to Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura, the government said.

Strategically located near the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors and key expressways, the airport is poised to become a major logistics hub, improving supply chains and reducing logistics costs, which currently stand at 13-14% in India.

Envisioned as a multi-modal international aviation hub, the airport will also help decongest Delhi’s IGI Airport. With a planned capacity of five runways, it could eventually emerge as one of the country’s largest aviation hubs and a key transit point between Asia and Europe.

Amid changing global dynamics, it also has the potential to emerge as an alternative to established hubs like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, thereby taking India’s aviation capacity to new heights, the government said.

Officials say the project could also benefit from the ‘China Plus One’ strategy, attracting global investments in sectors such as electronics, semiconductors and defence manufacturing, further strengthening UP’s position as an emerging industrial and export hub.