YEIDA to launch 973 residential plots near Noida International Airport this month

To meet the growing demand for homes near the upcoming Noida International Airport, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) plans to launch a residential plot scheme this month, offering nearly 973 plots of varying sizes, officials said. YEIDA plans to launch a residential plot scheme this month near Noida International Airport, offering 973 plots at an average price of about ₹35,000 per sq metre. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

“The housing scheme is expected to be launched within the next 15 days. We are hopeful of receiving RERA registration from the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA), which is mandatory before any housing scheme launch by then. Once the registration number is issued, the Authority will roll out the scheme for those looking to buy residential plots along the Yamuna Expressway, where the upcoming airport will soon be operational,” RK Singh, CEO of YEIDA, told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

The average price of the plots is expected to be around ₹35,000 per sq metre, he said.

What will be the size of the plots, and where will they be located? Under the scheme, Yeida will offer 973 plots of varying sizes, ranging from 162 to 290 square metres (sqms), said officials.

There are 476 plots of 162 square metres (sqm), 04 plots of 183 sqms, 4 plots of 184 sqms, 481 plots of 200 sqms, 6 plots of 223 sqms, and 2 plots measuring 290 sqms being offered under the scheme.

These plots will be allotted in sectors 15C, 18, and 24A, in close proximity to the Noida International Airport project, expected to become operational in February 2026, officials had told the Hindustan Times newspaper.

How to apply? Each applicant interested in a plot will be required to pay a 10% registration fee, after which they can participate in the lucky draw to determine the successful allottees. The Authority will provide a month for applicants to register before the allotment, following which allotment letters will be issued, and possession of the plots will be offered.

The authority has also provided reservations in this scheme for farmers and industrialists with industrial plots in the Yeida area (Yamuna City), provided they have made their units functional, officials said.

The Authority has reserved 17.5 per cent of the plots for farmers whose land has been acquired for development, and 5 per cent for those with functional industrial units in the Yeida area. The remaining 77.5 per cent of the plots are reserved for the general category of people, the paper said.

YEIDA has also allotted a total of 65 industrial plots across different categories in the last 1 year and collected revenue of ₹2,200 crore from these schemes, including the medical device park and industrial projects in different sectors.

Also Read: YEIDA residential plots up for grabs near Noida International Airport: Prices, plot sizes and other details

Real estate market near the upcoming Noida International Airport The average apartment prices along the Yamuna Expressway in Delhi-NCR have surged by 158%, while plot values have risen by 536% over the past five years, driven largely by rapid infrastructure development in the region, most notably the upcoming Noida International Airport, according to a report by property consultancy InvestoXpert.

Also Read: Yamuna Expressway: Plot prices jump 6X, apartment rates up 2.5X in 5 years ahead of Noida International Airport launch

According to a Colliers India report, land prices in the area have risen by 40% over the past five years and are estimated to increase by 50% by 2030.

Real estate consultant Colliers India said in its report, 'Infrastructure & Mega Projects—The Key Enablers of Urban Expansion in India,' that land prices in Jewar township will rise by 50% by 2030.

This is fuelled by key infrastructure developments such as the Jewar Airport (Noida International Airport), metro extension, and themed city projects. Initiatives such as YEIDA, International Film City, and the Metro Line expansion have further accelerated Jewar's growth as a township.

"These initiatives have contributed to a land price appreciation of nearly 1.4x in the last five years from ₹5,000 to ₹7,000 per sq ft (2020-2024)," Colliers said, adding that the land prices are estimated to rise further to ₹10,482 per square foot by 2030.