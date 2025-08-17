Quentin Johnston injury update: Los Angeles Charges WR appears OK after nasty blindsight hit

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Quentin Johnston took a nasty blindsight hit in the game against the Los Angeles Rams in in Inglewood, California on Saturday. The injury appeared to be severe as Johnston was carted off the field. However, he seemed okay later and spoke to the doctors on the touchline, reporters covering the game said. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston is tended to during the NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.(AP)

Daniel Popper of The Athletic reported that Johnston is "moving his hands, arms and legs while he is being treated on the field." Greg Becham of the Associated Press reported that Johnston is “standing up and talking to doctors.”

Here's the video of the hit:

Johnston "walked to the cart to be taken off the field, presumably for more tests," Beacham wrote in a post on X.

As of now, the Los Angeles Charges have not issued an update on Quentin Johnson's condition. Keandre Lambert-Smith took his place on the wideout.

Also read: NFL legend Barry Sanders' jersey mistaken for Shedeur's on air; ‘embarrassing’ say viewers

What Happened To Quentin Johnston?

The incident happened in the first quarter of the Chargers' NFL preseason Week 2 game at the SoFi Stadium in LA. He was trying to catch a pass from Justin Herbert when he collided with the Rams' Tanner Ingle. The broadcast showed Johnston not moving as he lay on the field, causing panic among fans who were at the stadium as well as those who were watching.

However, the Los Angeles Times reported that Johnston walked to the sideline on his own after the hit. He was then placed on a cart and taken inside for further tests, possibly on suspicion of concussion.