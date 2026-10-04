Delhi's air quality deteriorates: AQI close to poor category, rain unlikely for now

Delhi witnessed a deterioration in air quality on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index touching 196 at 10am —the highest in over 82 days. Within Delhi, 22 out of 43 active air quality monitoring stations recorded air quality in the poor category, with Mundka at 282, Jahangirpuri at 248, Narela at 262, and Okhla at 232. According to Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi's AQI reading was the highest since July 13, when it stood at 246. (RAJ K RAJ /HT/ Representational)

Meanwhile, the IMD forecast states that the city is not likely to witness any rain activity over the next week, with a partly cloudy sky likely to be observed from Tuesday onwards. On Sunday, a minimum temperature of 24.1 °C was registered, and the maximum is likely to hover between 35-37 °C.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, AQI reading was the highest since July 13, when it stood at 246. Lack of rain, low wind speeds and localised emissions have led to an increase in pollution levels, officials said. As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The city had recorded AQIs of 166 on Thursday, 174 on Friday, and 171 on Saturday, with PM10 as the dominant pollutant and the index at the higher end of the 'moderate category'. The Delhi cantonment area had the lowest AQI in Delhi at 115.

Delhi weather forecast According to a forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to see "no rain" over the next week, with clear sky on Monday and partly cloudy sky from

Navdeep Dahiya, amateur meteorologist, said: "October heat is slowly taking over. Maximum temperatures are expected to spike up with parts of Delhi NCR & west Uttar Pradesh to experience in the range of 37-40°c. A series of mild western disturbances will begin from 7th October, with chances of moderate western disturbances after 10th October, which could bring precipitation in the plains of north India and early snowfall over the western Himalayas. Next drop in temperature is expected after 10th October, with a minor dip in case of isolated rains during 7-8th October."