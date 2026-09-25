Doctor earning ₹3 lakh monthly hesitates over spending ₹18,000 on personal driver

A doctor earning ₹3 lakh per month sparked an online debate after hesitating to hire a driver at ₹18,000. The doctor, commuting a long distance daily between two hospitals, cited severe exhaustion from traffic and parking. Reddit users strongly urged him to hire help. Reddit users suggested the doctor hire the driver. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“Should I hire a driver,” a 33-year-old doctor asked Reddit. He added that he works at “two hospitals approximately 25 km apart.” He continued, “This leads to a demanding schedule with a daily commute of around 60 km by car. I consistently feel exhausted from driving due to traffic congestion and parking challenges.”

Expressing his dilemma, the doctor continued that though he earns ₹3 lakh monthly, hiring a driver would mean him spending about ₹18,000 a month.

What did social media say? An individual suggested, “Picture this: You're already exhausted by your daily commute. One day you end up sleeping poorly and then have even a more exhausting day at work. On the way back, your attention slips but for a moment, and that is enough to crash into somebody disobeying the traffic rules and driving dangerously. Do you want the law to hold you accountable? Do you want to hold yourself to account for the lives of such people? Get a driver to ferry you around.”

Another recalled, “I hired a driver 12 years back when my monthly take-home was not even 1 lac. I was in my late 20s, and many people chided me for wasting money and showing off by keeping a driver. My schedule was not even as hectic as yours, but the commute time was long (1-1.5 hr one way). The driver stayed with me for the next 10 years and has been my wisest recurring spend! (he eventually bought his own car by taking a loan from me and became self-employed). Having a driver gave me so much extra time and mental peace that I could invest in myself, perform better at work, and have better family time after getting home late but not tired from the drive.”

A third added, “One of the biggest quality of life improvements you can do is this. Just get a good driver though - 18k seems on the lower side.” A fourth wrote, “Doctor here. I have just passed my MD exams and plan on having two consultant jobs in the near future. Having a driver is one of my goals. Not because I'm not wise with money. But because I value my life and my time. I can use the time in car to catch up on sleep or some calls. On the days where I want to drive, I can send the driver away also. Life is much more valuable than money.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)