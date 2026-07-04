Who were Sergio and Jennifer Villanueva? Nevada couple killed in first known fatal Tesla Semi crash

Sergio and Jennifer Villanueva were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Nevada that authorities say may be the first known fatal incident involving a Tesla Semi truck. The collision occurred on June 28 near Dayton in Lyon County and is currently under investigation by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol. Stefanie Villanueva, the mother of one of Sergio Villanueva’s children, created a GoFundMe campaign. (GoFundMe)

Officials are still working to determine the exact cause of the crash.

According to preliminary findings from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, early evidence suggests the Tesla Semi driver may have fallen asleep before the crash. The incident involved three vehicles, including the Tesla Semi and two passenger cars, one of which was a vintage Volkswagen Beetle.

A third person sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

Trooper James LaRose confirmed that the Tesla Semi driver was not injured in the crash. Investigators have not yet reached a final conclusion, and authorities have emphasized that multiple factors, including driver fatigue, road conditions, and mechanical issues, remain under review as part of the ongoing probe.

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The crash site is located roughly 38 miles from Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada, where the company manufactures its electric Semi trucks.

Who were Sergio and Jennifer Villanueva? Sergio and Jennifer Villanueva were a married couple whose deaths have drawn attention both locally and online following the fatal crash.

While detailed public background information remains limited, the couple has been identified in local reports, and their family has since launched a fundraiser to support their surviving son.

Following the tragedy, Stefanie Villanueva, the mother of one of Sergio Villanueva’s children, created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses, travel costs, and support for their son, who is currently studying in Ohio.

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In her message, she described the sudden loss as “unimaginable,” adding that the priority is to bring their son home so he can be with relatives during the grieving period.

Officials continue to review evidence from the scene to establish a clear sequence of events leading up to the collision.