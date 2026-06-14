Rockets to brain implants: The many ventures that made Elon Musk world's first trillionaire

Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire on Friday after shares of his space technology company, SpaceX, jumped 25% on the first day of trading. The surge helped lift the wealth of the company's founder and chief executive beyond the trillion-dollar threshold. Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 and continues to lead the company as chief executive. (AP/Bloomberg)

The share price increase valued the company at $2.21 trillion. Musk, who is also Tesla's chief executive and one of its largest shareholders, now has an estimated net worth of $1.1 trillion, according to Forbes.

From manufacturing electric vehicles to developing technology that links computers and the human brain, Musk's business interests stretch across several industries. His portfolio also includes tunnel construction projects and ownership of the social media platform X.

Many of these ventures have gradually become more closely connected. One of the biggest changes came earlier this year when Musk brought together SpaceX and his artificial intelligence company, xAI, under a single corporate structure.

He continues to serve as chief executive at several companies, while also holding a range of other leadership positions and ownership interests.

The many ventures of Elon Musk SpaceX Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 and continues to lead the company as chief executive. While it began as a space exploration firm, its operations now extend well beyond rocket launches.

Among its biggest assets is Starlink, the satellite internet service that brought in $4.4 billion in operating income last year.