Sparks, Nevada Navato Fire update: Huge blaze prompts evacuation orders; check map as scary visuals emerge

The Navato Fire near Sparks, Nevada prompted emergency evacuation orders on Tuesday. The vegetation fire is off Geno Martini Parkway & Garda Court in Washoe County. It is currently at 30 acres, as per WatchDuty, which tracks active fires across the US. A vegetation fire was reported in Sparks, Nevada. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) The Sparks Fire Department has yet to comment on the incident. An evacuation map was also shared on WatchDuty. A local politician shared a photo of the fire and the evacuation map. “Hey neighbors, this is right behind of vista, near d’Andrea. Evacuate now in these zones. Stay safe,” Trista Gomez wrote.

A local radio channel noted on X “An evacuation shelter is available at the Sparks Library, 1125 12th St, Sparks, for the Navato Fire Evacuees.” Local channel KTVN 2 News reported that people living in some areas near Vecchio are also being warned to prepare to leave as firefighters try to control the blaze. Navato Fire: Scary visuals from Sparks, Nevada A person on the Elon Musk-owned platform shared a photo of the fire.

“The Navato Fire is burning this evening East of Sparks, Nevada. The fire is active in grass, resources responding. 20+ acres,” they wrote. On Facebook too a photo of the ongoing blaze was shared.

“Fire reported in Sparks near « canyon hills park,” the local page noted. Another person shared a photo showing the fire burning at a distance.

People near the D'Andrea Golf Club in Sparks also shared videos and photos of the ongoing fire. “More views of the fire tonight by the D’Andrea Golf Club with nearby residents in a prepared to evacuate mode,” a local page noted.

In another video, smoke could be seen rising from the fire.

“We live relatively close to the fire currently off of vista up by d’andrea golf course,” a local wrote, expressing hope they would not be asked to evacuate. Another video taken from a distance showed how far the fire had spread as the blaze glowed bright against the evening sky.