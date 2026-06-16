Palm Springs fire? Smoke from Shore Fire causes fear among residents; fire department issues clarification

Palm Springs residents were left concerned on Tuesday as they saw heavy smoke in the California city. Many feared there might be active fires in the area, amid wildfire season. Smoke seen in Palm Springs from Shore Fire. (Facebook/Mike Mogo) However, the smoke came from the Shore Fire vegetable fire, which broke out at 31000 Block of San Timoteo Canyon Road, southwest of Calimesa. The fire has burned over 2,000 hectares. Amid the confusion, the Palm Springs Fire Department issued an advisory, clarifying the matter. “Winds may carry smoke from fires outside our area into the community from the #Shorefire. It is burning in Riverside County, along San Timoteo Canyon Road, just southwest of Calimesa,” the statement noted. “While residents may notice smoky conditions, there are no active fires in Palm Springs at this time. With low humidity, warm temperatures, and extremely dry conditions, any new fire that develops could spread rapidly. Please use extra caution and stay aware of changing conditions,” it further added.

A map of the blaze was shared by the fire department as well. Meanwhile, people shared photos from Palm Springs.

“It’s fire season. Smoke from a wildfire about 30 miles away,” a person wrote. Indeed the point where the Shore Fire broke out is about 40-45 miles or about 65-70 km away from Palm Springs. Also Read | Stevenson Ranch Max Fire: Huge blaze in Los Angeles County prompts shelter-in-place order; scary videos emerge A video of the blaze was shared online as well. You can watch it here.

“A brush fire in Riverside County has grown to 1,500 acres and prompted evacuation orders Monday, authorities said. The Shore Fire was first reported at 3:23 p.m. in a sparsely populated area near Lake Shore Drive and San Timoteo Canyon Road in the Badlands, southwest of Calimesa, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said multiple engine and hand crews from the county, Hemet Fire Department, Palm Springs Fire Department and Cal Fire-San Bernardino County were sent to the location, which is on the north side of the rugged expanse between Interstate 10 to the north and the 60 Freeway to the south,” the person sharing the clip wrote. “Evacuation orders were issued for zones RVC-0231-B and RVC-0231C, according to Cal Fire. Several other evacuation warnings were also issued. Highway 60 westbound at Interstate 10 was shut down as crews worked to extinguish the blaze. Officials said the westbound lanes would be closed for several hours, while Highway 60 eastbound remains open,” they also added. Palm Springs fire? Reactions pour in When the fire department clarified there was no blaze in Palm Springs specifically, several people shared their reactions online. “The Shore Fire is up to 1500 acres now,” one remarked, sharing information from some time back about the ongoing vegetation blaze. Another shared a photo of the fire raging on.