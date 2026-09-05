Andhra family jumps off bridge into Godavari, woman rescued, 3 missing: Police

Four members of a family allegedly jumped off a bridge into the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district in the early hours of Saturday, police said, adding that a woman was rescued, while her husband and two children remained untraced till evening. The incident happened at the Chinchinada bridge over the river near Yelamanchili mandal. (PTI)

The incident happened at the Chinchinada bridge over the river near Yelamanchili mandal. “Local fishermen, who noticed the family members jumping into the river, rescued the 42-year-old woman, but her 45-year-old husband, 16-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter were washed away in the swirling waters of the river,” a police officer from Yelamanchili said.

A preliminary inquiry by the police revealed that the family hailed from Tanuku town and that the couple had been running a grocery shop and a milk business to make a living. The couple’s son was studying in the first year of a polytechnic course, while their daughter was a Class 9 student at a private school in the area.

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“According to locals, the family was incurring heavy losses in their businesses. It appears mounting debts and pressure from creditors were the reasons that forced the family members to take the extreme step,” the police said.

He said the rescued woman was in an unconscious state when she was brought ashore. “She was subsequently shifted to the Eluru government hospital for treatment. More details would emerge if she gains consciousness,” the officer added.

He said rescue teams launched a search operation in the Godavari to trace the missing family members. Efforts were underway to locate the three missing persons.

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