Andhra rural engineer, family of 3 jump into Godavari; grandson’s rifle-shooting coach held

A man accused of harassing and blackmailing a family whose three members died after allegedly jumping into the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. Police have also arrested the accused in connection with a separate murder case registered in Kakinada. (PTI photo (Representational image))

The accused, Shaik Sadiq Khan, was arrested in UP's Meerut on August 22 following a multi-state search, Kakinada district Superintendent of Police G Bindu Madhav said, according to PTI. He was brought back to Andhra Pradesh after police obtained a transit warrant from a court in Meerut.

The case relates to the deaths of Panchayat Raj Assistant Engineer Nukaraju, his wife Meena and their daughter Sowjanya in the Godavari River near the Road-cum-Rail Bridge in Rajamahendravaram on August 16. Their 10-year-old grandson was rescued by local fishermen.

Police have also arrested Khan in connection with a separate murder case registered in Kakinada.

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What does the suicide note allege? A suicide note allegedly written by Sowjanya accused Khan of harassing the family, interfering in their affairs and trying to gain control of their bank accounts. She also alleged that he had threatened the family and blackmailed her for nearly two years using private videos.

The note further alleged that Khan had poisoned Sowjanya's husband, Jagadish Reddy, and later made his death appear to be a suicide.

Police also recovered a note allegedly written by Nukaraju, which linked Khan to the circumstances leading up to the family's deaths, NDTV reported. A case was subsequently registered against Khan on allegations including forcing Nukaraju to convert to another religion, murder and extortion.

Police said Khan had known Nukaraju and his family for nearly two years. He had also worked as a rifle-shooting coach at a school attended by the family's grandson, the report said.

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Six teams formed Speaking at a press conference, SP Bindu Madhav said six special teams were formed to investigate the case given its seriousness. One of the teams travelled to Meerut and, with the help of local police, arrested Khan near Nauchandi Police Station on August 22, PTI reported.

Khan was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Meerut before being brought to Kakinada. He is now being produced before the Kakinada Special Mobile Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, police said.

Investigators are examining the allegations made in the suicide notes, Khan's alleged role, the circumstances surrounding Jagadish Reddy's death, possible religious conversion and the threats allegedly made against the family.

Former MP seeks CBI or NIA probe Separately, former MP Vijayasai Reddy has sought a CBI or NIA investigation, alleging a wider conspiracy and international links, NDTV reported.

Reddy alleged that Khan was part of a 10-member group involved in alleged religious conversions, extortion, gun supply and anti-national activities. He further claimed that the group had targeted around 15 other families in and around Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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(With inputs from PTI)