Bengaluru, Flagging drought and a looming shortage of drinking water and electricity in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said people should be "mentally prepared". Drought, water shortage: K'taka CM says people should be 'mentally' prepared

Speaking to reporters here, he highlighted the state's declining rainfall and the government's ongoing management measures and also urged legislators not to panic. He advised political parties against exploiting the situation.

"Rainfall is declining too much. But I am requesting there is no need for MLAs to be anxious. There is no point in holding protests for political purposes. The government is more concerned than you. Some people and opposition parties are trying to use this situation politically," Shivakumar said in response to a question.

The state government was preparing a report on the drought situation and stressed that it should be accurate when the Centre conducts its assessment.

"Studies have been completed in some areas and reports have come, while reports for the remaining areas are being prepared. The Meteorological Department had predicted rainfall for a week, but only some areas received limited rain and it was not as much as expected," he said.

Stating that there is a drought situation, the CM said the state is also witnessing electricity-related problems and preparations are under way to ensure drinking water supply.

"People should be mentally prepared. Arrangements are being made for drinking water supply. A special session of the state legislature has been convened for this purpose and to discuss farmers' issues. A cabinet meeting is being held in Mangaluru this week. More announcements will be made after discussions with farmers," he said.

As many as 101 taluks have already been declared drought-hit by the state government in the first phase, amid indications that more might follow.

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