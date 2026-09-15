Malaysian PM praises Tamil Nadu CM Vijay as meeting awaited: 'Started well, must sustain'

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay is a “new voice of reason”, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said. The PM praised Vijay's focus on principles, values and good governance but said sustaining those standards in power would be a challenge. Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim called Tamil Nadu CM Vijay a ‘new voice of reason’. (PMO/PTI)

In an interview with Chennai-based Thanthi TV, Anwar was asked about his assessment of CM Vijay’s governance so far. “I see him as a new voice of reason, of principles, of values, of good governance,” Anwar Ibrahim said.

He, though, acknowledged that governing was not simple and that a leader had to deal with several competing pressures. “It's not as simple. There are a lot of forces that need to be disciplined or made to understand. But thus far, he's started well, but he should be able to sustain that well,” the Malaysian prime minister said.

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Anwar Ibrahim drew on his own experience in government to explain the challenges Vijay could face. He said that discussions around governance could quickly become entangled with issues such as security, race and religion.

“I'm not saying that because, similarly, my limited experience now that we're in the government, it's not as simple as it seems because you talk about governance, they talk about the security of the race, or the impact on the Muslims,” he said.