‘He smiled, started singing’: Delhi pianist recalls playing for Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

On September 12, the pianist who plays in the lobby of Delhi's Le Meridien hotel was told by the management that a special guest who enjoys Hindi songs - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim - might stop by. Ibrahim was in the Capital for the BRICS summit and the heads up gave 45-year-old Mujeeb ur Rehman just enough time to prepare for the Malaysian PM’s favourite Hindi songs. The pianist, Mujeeb ur Rehman, said that after the video of him playing piano as Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim sang along went viral, people have started recognising him.

A simple search on Google told Rehman that Ibrahim particularly enjoyed two Hindi melodies — Dost dost na raha, a sombre number by Mukesh in the 1964 Raj Kapoor film Sangam, and Khwab ho tum ya koi haqeeqat, a romantic ballad by Kishore Kumar in the 1965 Dev Anand starrer Teen Deviyan.

Also read: BRICS@20: Roadmap from New Delhi

Later that evening, as soon as Rehman saw the Malaysian PM in the hotel lobby, he started playing Dost dost na raha on his piano – his own way of welcoming the foreign leader to Delhi.

“He smiled, walked towards me, and started singing. He then requested the other song, Khwab ho tum ya koi haqeeqat and that’s the video that has gone viral. It was a wonderful experience meeting him, playing with him,” said Rehman as he recalled the moment.

PM Ibrahim shared on his X account the clip of him singing along as Rehman played the Hindi song on his piano on September 12. The video quickly went viral and has garnered 1.5 million views and 18,000 likes so far.