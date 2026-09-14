CM Vijay gifts miniature race car to 'lovely brother' Ajith Kumar who comes at 38th place overall at Le Mans Cup race

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay waved the ceremonial green flag at the Le Mans race in Silverstone, England, on Saturday. Ajith Kumar took part in the race with his team. Joining them were Trisha Krishnan and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) minister Aadhav Arjuna. Vijay gifted Ajith a miniature race car to his colleague and called him a “lovely brother”. Ajith Kumar and CM Vijay shook hands and posed for a picture. Ajith receives gift from Vijay Fans of both Vijay and Ajith who lived in the UK thronged to Silverstone after learning that the two stars would be there for the Le Mans race. Pictures from the event surfaced on X, one of them showed that Vijay signed the miniature race car with a heartfelt message that read, “Priyamudan (With Love) Vijay to my lovely brother Ajith.” The actor shook hands with Vijay and thanked him for the kind gesture.

Meanwhile, Ajith took part in the race which had 44 players in total and finished in the 38th place overall. He also gifted a helmet to Vijay with a short and sweet message which read: “Love Ajith.” Vijay runs to hug Ajith; Trisha joins him at race

Deep Dive What did CM Vijay gift to Ajith Kumar at the Le Mans race? Why did fans express disappointment over Ajith Kumar's reaction to a fan seeking a selfie? How did Vijay and Ajith's reunion at the Le Mans race impact their fans and media coverage?

Ever since it was announced that Vijay would wave the ceremonial green flag at the Le Mans race that Ajith was competing in, fans have been thrilled to see them together. Others were shocked, given that some of them had warred online and offline in their name for nearly three decades due to perceived rivalry. Before the race, Vijay ran towards Ajith with a broad smile to hug him, and videos of the moment have now gone viral. When fans even began chanting ‘TVK’ from the stands, Vijay could be seen gesturing, asking them to cheer for Ajith instead. After flagging off the race, the CM-actor watched it from a balcony where he was joined by Trisha Krishnan and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna. Trisha was also spotted joining Vijay and Ajith at their tent before the race began.