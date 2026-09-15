Mayawati allege 'irregularities’ in Rajasthan civic polls; claims BSP candidates ‘forcibly defeated’

The ruling BJP on Monday won 4,179 wards against the Congress' 3,613, securing clear majorities in four of the state's 10 municipal corporations - Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, and Bhilwara.

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday alleged that many of her party candidates were "forcibly defeated" in the Rajasthan urban local body elections by a margin of just a few votes due to "irregularities in the government machinery".

In a post on X in Hindi on Tuesday, Mayawati said, "In the urban local body elections held in Rajasthan, the BSP has also succeeded this time by getting its councillors elected to 19 seats, and many candidates were forcibly defeated in the recount by a margin of just a few votes due to irregularities in the government machinery; otherwise, the party could have achieved an even better result here."

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further said, "Before this, in the local body elections held in Punjab and some other states of the country as well, the party achieved better results than before," she said.