CBI FIR in Disha Salian case an attempt to defame Thackerays: Uddhav Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has alleged that the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Disha Salian case is an attempt to "tarnish the image" of the Thackeray family. Raut's reaction comes after the CBI registered an FIR in connection with the death of Salian, who was the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (PTI)

Speaking to reporters, the Uddhav Sena MP added that the latest development in the Salian's death is a "political conspiracy."

"The way the matter was taken to court, which gave an order (to hand over the case to CBI), is a conspiracy. It has specifically said to conduct a CBI probe, but do not name anyone. Yet names are being taken in the media," the Sena (UBT) leader told media.