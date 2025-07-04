Disha Salian case: NCP backs Aaditya while Sena, BJP seek fresh probe

Mumbai: A day after the special investigation team (SIT) probing the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian in 2020 told the Bombay high court that it did not find any truth in allegations about Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray’s involvement in an alleged conspiracy to kill her, several leaders from the ruling Mahayuti coalition on Thursday demanded a reinvestigation in the case. But the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), also part of the Mahayuti, struck a discordant note, saying Thackeray should not be hounded if he was found not guilty. Aaditya Thackeray (HT Photo)

Disha Salian was believed to have fallen to her death from a high-rise building in Malad on June 8, 2020. But her father Satish Salian later approached the high court, alleging she was gangraped and murdered, and an elaborate plan was hatched by the police, political figures, and other influential individuals including Thackeray to hush up the case.

“The case should be reinvestigated,” transport minister and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik said on Thursday. “The police have not changed their stand on the case while her father has demanded reinvestigation. Let the court decide.”

BJP legislator Ram Kadam alleged that evidence pertaining to the case was destroyed during the term of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“The police could not find anything because the evidence was destroyed when the Thackeray-led MVA government was in power. (Additya) Thackeray should apologise to the family,” he said.

But the NCP led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar came out in support of Aaditya Thackeray.

“Attempts can be made to defame a person but truth cannot be concealed,” NCP leader and legislative council member Amol Mitkari told reporters without taking Thackeray’s name. “When someone is frequently targeted, the truth always comes out in the open. Those who were involved in such acts have been exposed today.”

Aaditya Thackeray too spoke to reporters on Thursday and said though people had been trying to defame him for the past five years, he had not paid heed to them.

“Why should I speak on a case that I have nothing to do with? I have no information about the matter so I will not speak on the issue,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut demanded that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and former chief minister Narayan Rane and his sons – who had targeted Thackeray over his alleged involvement in the case – should apologise to him.

“The truth has come out. They should now apologise for misleading the people and unnecessarily targeting Aaditya Thackeray,” he said.

BJP minister Nitesh Rane indicated all was not over in the case.

“Wait and watch. Salian’s father has given an affidavit. The court is yet to decide on it,” he said.