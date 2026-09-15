‘100% case for dismissal’: SC on suspended Punjab DIG Bhullar’s second bail plea

New Delhi: “It’s a 100% case of dismissal,” the Supreme Court remarked on Tuesday while hearing the second bail plea of suspended Punjab Police deputy inspector general (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was arrested by the CBI in October last year in a graft case. Suspended Punjab Police deputy inspector general (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was arrested by the CBI in October last year in a graft case. (File photo)

A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, deferred the matter for four weeks, indicating it would consider the bail request only after key material witnesses are examined.

“It’s a 100% case of dismissal! Do you want dismissal now or later?” the CJI asked.

Bhullar’s counsel submitted that while some statements have been recorded, the complainant and other material witnesses have yet to be examined in court.

Bhullar approached the apex court challenging the Punjab and Haryana high court’s August 10 decision to reject his bail.

The top court had declined to entertain his bail plea on April 10, granting him liberty to approach the high court if trial proceedings failed to begin within two months.

The CBI case traces back to a complaint filed in October last year, alleging that Bhullar, then posted as DIG of the Ropar range, demanded illegal gratification through a private intermediary to ensure favourable treatment in an FIR registered at the Sirhind police station.

Following the complaint, the CBI laid a trap in Chandigarh on October 16. A co-accused, Krishanu Sharda, was caught accepting a ₹5 lakh portion of the demanded bribe, leading to Bhullar’s arrest.

A special CBI court in Chandigarh subsequently dismissed his initial bail application in January.