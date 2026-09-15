‘Lakshmi Mittal will never let Vaibhav Sooryavanshi go’: LSG boss Sanjiv Goenka says every IPL owner is hurting
Sanjiv Goenka says every IPL owner is upset they don't have Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and believes Lakshmi Mittal will never let RR's star leave.
Two years since Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s groundbreaking acquisition, every IPL franchise barring Rajasthan Royals is upset, says Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka. The LSG boss opened up about the missed opportunity two years ago in Jeddah, where RR spent ₹1.1 crore to pick up the boy wonder at the IPL mega auction. It proved to be a brilliant move as Sooryavanshi went from strength to strength, first at the Under 19 level, then in the IPL, before making his debut for India.
Goenka is convinced that, come what may, RR, and its primary owner Lakshmi Mittal - with 75 percent stakes - in particular, will never let Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leave the franchise and switch sides. However, if that day were ever to come, Goenka’s LSG and the remaining eight franchises would be eager to pounce on the opportunity.
Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi already commands 'INR 1.5-2 crore a day' at 15. But how well is the boy behind the brand protected?
“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is worth all the praise in the world. He is a generational talent. Every IPL team owner is upset that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not part of their team. And now since Lakshmi Mittal owns Rajasthan Royals, he will never let Vaibhav Sooryavanshi go anywhere. And if it ever happens, not just me… the entire IPL world of owners are waiting,” he said on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast.
Goenka’s appreciation for Sooryavanshi isn’t new. It dates back to IPL 2026 earlier this year, when, despite being the owner of a rival team, he frequently tweeted about the young sensation. Only time will tell whether Sooryavanshi ever makes a switch, but even if he never does, the 15-year-old has a fan in Goenka.
‘I can do it’
The LSG owner, who believes he has studied Sooryavanshi’s game a little, feels the youngster balances the thin line between being confident and overconfident. And that, apart from his talent, is what makes him special.
“Vaibhav’s first public image is in a Rising Pune Supergiant jersey. And he’s killing it today. He obviously has the talent, the shots, but it’s his confidence that captured my attention the most. Supreme confidence. Not overconfidence. When you get overconfident, that sparks the beginning of your downfall. Vaibhav has the confidence that ‘I can do it’. And whatever I have seen, he is improving with every game. His shots are perfect cricket shots. He is learning to alter himself a bit, and that will make him much more effective. He is a player for the big occasion,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More