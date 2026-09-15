‘Lakshmi Mittal will never let Vaibhav Sooryavanshi go’: LSG boss Sanjiv Goenka says every IPL owner is hurting

Two years since Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s groundbreaking acquisition, every IPL franchise barring Rajasthan Royals is upset, says Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka. The LSG boss opened up about the missed opportunity two years ago in Jeddah, where RR spent ₹1.1 crore to pick up the boy wonder at the IPL mega auction. It proved to be a brilliant move as Sooryavanshi went from strength to strength, first at the Under 19 level, then in the IPL, before making his debut for India. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will remain tied to Lucknow Super Giants, feels Sanjiv Goenka (AFP)

Goenka is convinced that, come what may, RR, and its primary owner Lakshmi Mittal - with 75 percent stakes - in particular, will never let Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leave the franchise and switch sides. However, if that day were ever to come, Goenka’s LSG and the remaining eight franchises would be eager to pounce on the opportunity.

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“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is worth all the praise in the world. He is a generational talent. Every IPL team owner is upset that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not part of their team. And now since Lakshmi Mittal owns Rajasthan Royals, he will never let Vaibhav Sooryavanshi go anywhere. And if it ever happens, not just me… the entire IPL world of owners are waiting,” he said on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast.

Goenka’s appreciation for Sooryavanshi isn’t new. It dates back to IPL 2026 earlier this year, when, despite being the owner of a rival team, he frequently tweeted about the young sensation. Only time will tell whether Sooryavanshi ever makes a switch, but even if he never does, the 15-year-old has a fan in Goenka.

‘I can do it’ The LSG owner, who believes he has studied Sooryavanshi’s game a little, feels the youngster balances the thin line between being confident and overconfident. And that, apart from his talent, is what makes him special.

“Vaibhav’s first public image is in a Rising Pune Supergiant jersey. And he’s killing it today. He obviously has the talent, the shots, but it’s his confidence that captured my attention the most. Supreme confidence. Not overconfidence. When you get overconfident, that sparks the beginning of your downfall. Vaibhav has the confidence that ‘I can do it’. And whatever I have seen, he is improving with every game. His shots are perfect cricket shots. He is learning to alter himself a bit, and that will make him much more effective. He is a player for the big occasion,” he added.