Stranded on 299, added 400 with Tendulkar: India’s forgotten domestic giant who belted 4 double centuries but never made it past Ganguly, Dravid

Imagine this: you have batted for hours, passed 250, and are now approaching a First-Class triple hundred. Gradually, you reach 299 and need just one run to reach the landmark. The No. 11 batter at the other end has faced and dealt with everything thrown at him, stitching together a 102- run partnership with you. But then, at the worst possible moment, the wicket falls at the other end, leaving you stranded on 299. The Indian batter had an average of over 60 in first-class cricket. (Salil Ankola Instagram)

Who do you think would be more disheartened in such a situation? Apparently, it was the No. 11 batter, Anil Walhekar, who broke down in tears after his resistance finally ended. The batter, stranded on 299, consoled him before walking back to the dressing room.

This was a Ranji Trophy 1988-89 match between Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and the batter was Shantanu Sugwekar. If you thought missing out on a first-class triple century was cruel for Sugwekar, consider this: it was probably not even the biggest miss of his cricketing career. For nearly the next ten years, he would amass thousands of runs in domestic cricket, remain on the fringe of the national team and yet never play a single match for India.

Sugwekar finally ended his first-class career with 6,653 runs in 85 matches at an average of 63.10. His career tally included 19 centuries and 26 half-centuries, while that particular 299 remained his highest score. These were not the numbers of a player who had enjoyed a freak domestic season or peaked for just a couple of years. They were the numbers of a genuinely consistent domestic giant with the bat.

The biggest irony of Sugwekar’s career was that he did not score these runs far away from the eyes of the national selectors. He represented Maharashtra, West Zone and the Rest of India, with his career overlapping with some of the biggest names in Indian cricket of the era. Sugwekar played alongside Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Vinod Kambli at different stages. His battle for recognition came during a period when Mohammad Azharuddin and Sanjay Manjrekar–sized names were regulars in the Indian side, while the next generation of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman was developing.

The 299 against Madhya Pradesh came when Sugwekar was only 22. Maharashtra eventually piled up 700 in that match and won by an innings and 262 runs. However, it was just the beginning of a career in which such huge scores became the norm. He later made 211 against Saurashtra, 225 against Orissa and, even in the final stages of his career, an unbeaten 210 against Gujarat.

Sugwekar’s 1993-94 Ranji Trophy season is a perfect example of how consistently he dominated domestic attacks. During the campaign, he scored four hundreds, including 225 against Orissa, 142 against Bombay and hundreds in each innings against Vidarbha. When a player finishes his career with such dramatic numbers, the question becomes how many of those runs came on friendly pitches against weak attacks. Sugwekar’s stats put such doubts to rest very easily. He scored more than 800 first-class runs against Bombay at an average above 57, and that team was considered the strongest in the domestic circuit during the period.

Sugwekar was only 22 when he produced the 299-run marathon. Maharashtra eventually piled up 700 in that match and won by an innings and 262 runs. However, it was just the beginning of a career in which such huge scores became the norm. He later made 211 against Saurashtra, 225 against Orissa and, even in the final stages of his career, an unbeaten 210 against Gujarat.