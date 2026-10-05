After casual contract, Michael Bracewell is looking forward to India T20Is: ‘Can’t wait to be involved’
The 35-year-old has been withdrawn from the central contracts list as he is set to play in the BBL later this year.
New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell is no longer a centrally contracted player. The centrally contracted players are usually expected to put country above everything else, which basically means prioritise international cricket over franchise temptations all over the world. In light of Bracewell being all set to play the Big Bash League in Australia later this year, his central contract has been withdrawn, and in its place, a casual one is made to accommodate the T20 League.
India travel to New Zealand later this month for a full series, starting with five T20Is, and Bracewell will be part of the 20-overs contest. He thanked New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for the casual contract and said he was looking forward to playing against the Shreyas Iyer-led team. “The backing from New Zealand Cricket for me to take this opportunity at this stage of my career means a lot.
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“As a white-ball only player, this felt like too good an opportunity to pass up. I’m still very much committed to the BLACKCAPS and can’t wait to be involved in the upcoming India tour and future white-ball series.
“I’ve also got my eyes firmly fixed on the opportunity to be involved in the inaugural NZ20, which is set to be introduced from next summer."
Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, and Tim Seifert are the other players to have been given the casual contract for the 2026-27 season.
Nick Kelly is the cricketer who replaces Bracewell in the central contract list. Since his debut last year, the 33-year-old has played 15 white-ball games and given a good account of himself. New Zealand coach Rob Walter has welcomed the onboarding of Kelly, with whom he has worked in the past in domestic cricket.
“Nick’s been a standout performer in domestic cricket for several seasons now, and it’s a testament to his hard work that he’s earned this first contract at this stage of his career.
“Introducing players like Nick to international cricket a bit later certainly has its advantages in terms of the player knowing their game and being able to trust themselves to perform under pressure,” he said.
“Nick stuck his hand up with his performances against Bangladesh and the West Indies in what were at times challenging batting conditions.
“He has more than 300 professional matches under his belt and is one of the best fielders in the country, so he adds a lot to our contracted group,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More