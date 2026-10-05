A six off a wide ball? Bouncer beats keeper and flies over ropes, but only five runs awarded: MCC law explained

What happens in cricket when a ball sails over the boundary rope without touching the ground? Easy, right? The umpire raises both arms and signals a six. But what if the ball has not even touched the bat? In fact, what if it’s a bouncer that sails over the batter’s head, beats the keeper and flies over the ropes? Unimaginable, right? Ali Khan bowled a bouncer that sailed over the fence. (Screen shot from X)

But it happened. Ali Khan, the Pakistan-born US international, produced the bizarre delivery in the Canada Super60. With Kieron Pollard at the crease, Ali Khan bowled a bouncer that flew over the batter and the wicketkeeper before landing directly beyond the rope. A casual observer would think it should be called a wide and a six, but the umpire signalled a wide and awarded four runs instead.

This incident occurred on the third delivery of the ninth over during the semi-final between Toronto Sixers and Mississauga Masters. Khan dug the ball in short, and it took off from the pitch. It kept rising, leaving both batter and keeper bemused. Even the commentators were taken aback by the signal after the delivery. However, there was no mistake on the part of the umpire. It was one of those rare instances in cricket where the ball had physically travelled far enough to clear the boundary for a six, but the laws did not allow it to be awarded as one.