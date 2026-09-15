Candace Owens slams TPUSA over Charlie Kirk statue vandalism as wife Erika speaks out: ‘Provide some basic information’

Candace Owens, the right-wing podcaster, has slammed her former organization Turning Point USA (TPUSA) over the Charlie Kirk statue vandalism in Phoenix. Owens posted her criticism of TPUSA on X, amid ongoing disagreements with the organization that came up in the wake of Kirk's assassination. Candace Owens slammed TPUSA after Charlie Kirk's statue was vandalized. (REUTERS)

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. A few days back marked one year of Kirk's death and the statue was reportedly vandalized days after the anniversary.

The statue was unveiled on September 10 this year, and photos shared online showed that red paint had been sprayed across parts of the installation outside the TPUSA headquarters in Arizona.

Candace Owens slams TPUSA The reported vandalism has sparked outrage with many in the organization shifting blame to those with opposing political ideologies. However, Owens has asked questions of TPUSA itself, asking them to provide video from the time of the vandalism.

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Taking to X, Owens wrote “Has Turning Point shared any video or provided any details regarding a vehicle description of who drove up to their heavily-surveilled campus and threw paint? Was it a male or a female? One person or two?”.

Further, she remarked “All I’m seeing is them promoting Turning Point Action and blaming the Left. How about just provide some more basic information regarding what was captured on your cameras so people can try to help find the perpetrator?”.