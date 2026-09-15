A GoFundMe has been launched for Antoinette Forbes, a PR executive who mysteriously disappeared from her home without her phone, wallet or car. A search is underway for Forbes after she was last seen Friday afternoon, September 4, at her home in Washington, DC, a day before she FaceTimed her sisters about plans to get together in Florida to visit their mother for the holidays. Antoinette Forbes GoFundMe: Missing DC woman described as ‘talented mother, sister’ as search continues (GoFundMe)

They became concerned when she failed to respond to a planned catch-up online Sunday, September 6. The front door of her home was found unlocked with all of important personal items and her dog, Max, inside.

Antoinette Forbes GoFundMe The GoFundMe describes Forbes as “a kind and talented mother, sister, daughter, colleague and friend to many throughout DC and beyond.”

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“As the search continues, her family is facing immediate and unexpected expenses. We have established this fund so that they have the resources they need to focus on finding Antoinette and responding to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance,” it says.

The funds raised will go to Forbes’ family for expenses directly related to the search and the family’s immediate needs, including:

Legal counsel and related professional services

Search efforts and materials

Transportation and travel associated with the search

Printing, communications and public awareness efforts

Other necessary professional services

Emergency expenses arising for Antoinette and her family while she remains missing Forbes’ older sister, Aileen Forbes, said that the mom showed no signs of trouble, and would never up and leave her 10-year-old son.

According to Fox News, DC’s Metropolitan Police Department has classified the hunt as a critically missing person. Her home is being treated as an active crime scene, according to Aileen.

Also Read | Antoinette Forbes update: Shocking Pennsylvania arrest deepens mystery as DC woman remains missing

Meanwhile, a man with the same name and date of birth as the father of Forbes’ child has been taken into custody in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, officials said. Beaver County Jail officials confirmed that Russell Ashford is in their custody.

Ashford has not been publicly identified by D.C. police as a suspect or person of interest. Police have also not revealed whether the Pennsylvania arrest is connected to Forbes’ disappearance.

Police described Forbes as an Asian woman who is 5-foot-2 with black hair and brown eyes.