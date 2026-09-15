Antoinette Forbes GoFundMe: Missing DC woman described as ‘talented mother, sister’ as search continues
A GoFundMe has been launched for Antoinette Forbes, a PR executive who mysteriously disappeared from her home without her phone, wallet or car.
A GoFundMe has been launched for Antoinette Forbes, a PR executive who mysteriously disappeared from her home without her phone, wallet or car. A search is underway for Forbes after she was last seen Friday afternoon, September 4, at her home in Washington, DC, a day before she FaceTimed her sisters about plans to get together in Florida to visit their mother for the holidays.
They became concerned when she failed to respond to a planned catch-up online Sunday, September 6. The front door of her home was found unlocked with all of important personal items and her dog, Max, inside.
Antoinette Forbes GoFundMe
The GoFundMe describes Forbes as “a kind and talented mother, sister, daughter, colleague and friend to many throughout DC and beyond.”
Also Read | Who is Antoinette Forbes? What to know about PR exec missing from DC home as family fears worst, ‘Shock and horror’
“As the search continues, her family is facing immediate and unexpected expenses. We have established this fund so that they have the resources they need to focus on finding Antoinette and responding to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance,” it says.
The funds raised will go to Forbes’ family for expenses directly related to the search and the family’s immediate needs, including:
- Legal counsel and related professional services
- Search efforts and materials
- Transportation and travel associated with the search
- Printing, communications and public awareness efforts
- Other necessary professional services
- Emergency expenses arising for Antoinette and her family while she remains missing
Forbes’ older sister, Aileen Forbes, said that the mom showed no signs of trouble, and would never up and leave her 10-year-old son.
According to Fox News, DC’s Metropolitan Police Department has classified the hunt as a critically missing person. Her home is being treated as an active crime scene, according to Aileen.
Also Read | Antoinette Forbes update: Shocking Pennsylvania arrest deepens mystery as DC woman remains missing
Meanwhile, a man with the same name and date of birth as the father of Forbes’ child has been taken into custody in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, officials said. Beaver County Jail officials confirmed that Russell Ashford is in their custody.
Ashford has not been publicly identified by D.C. police as a suspect or person of interest. Police have also not revealed whether the Pennsylvania arrest is connected to Forbes’ disappearance.
Police described Forbes as an Asian woman who is 5-foot-2 with black hair and brown eyes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More