Charleston White arrested: Why was comedian booked in Florida on battery charges?

Comedian Charleston White is facing a battery charge in Florida after being arrested by police. The 49-year-old was booked into jail on Saturday. Charleston White arrested (Mugshot)

Why was Charleston White arrested? Comedian Charleston White has been arrested for battery in Florida, according to TMZ. The 49-year-old, who has more than 250,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, was arrested by the Hollywood Police Department on Saturday, as per jail records.

Jail records reviewed by Complex show White faces one count of Touch or Strike/Battery, with the charge currently listed as "pending trial." His bond amount is shown as $0. Details about the alleged incident that led to White's arrest have not yet been made public.

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What happens next White will stay out on bail until a judge reviews his case and decides whether to set a bond, as per TMZ. He is scheduled to perform his next comedy show at the Off the Hook Comedy Club in nearby Naples on Wednesday night at 7pm local time.

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Charleston White’s previous arrests and legal troubles Saturday's arrest is not White's first brush with the law. In October 2024, he was arrested in Texas on one animal cruelty count and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as per Complex. His bond was set at $31,000. He was accused of pepper-spraying a cat, which he denied.

In February 2025, he was arrested again in Fort Worth on two more aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. He was held without bond at first, then released days later, after which he claimed the charges had been dropped.

In 2023, White said the FBI investigated claims that he was holding women hostage and had illegal weapons. He mocked the claims on a livestream, saying, "And they said that I got Asian girls, now, this what the FBI said they said, they said I got Asian girls held hostage with Glocks, switches and bombs. What they did was, they was watching my Live! 'Cause they watch my Live all the time," as per Complex.

White is a Fort Worth native and has built more than 250,000 YouTube subscribers through his often controversial commentary on hip-hop, crime and current events, as well as his work as a comedian and motivational speaker.