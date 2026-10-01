Vijay Deverakonda’s UNHYPE sells out 10,000 signature routines, generates ₹1.3 Crore revenue in two weeks

UNHYPE, the skincare brand co-founded and co-built by Vijay Deverakonda, has sold out its entire launch edition of 10,000 VD Signature Routines in just two weeks, generating ₹1.3 crore in revenue during the period. The launch edition comprised 30,000 individual skincare products across the brand’s Acne Safe and Brightening routines. Built around a simple three-step approach to everyday skincare, each VD Signature Routine brings together a face wash, moisturiser and sunscreen, with the aim of making effective skincare straightforward and relevant to everyday Indian skin and conditions.

10,000 routines. 30,000 products. Sold out in just two weeks. The entire launch edition was pre-booked within the two-week window, marking an early sell-out for UNHYPE. Built around a simple three-step approach to everyday skincare, each VD Signature Routine brings together a face wash, moisturiser and sunscreen, with the aim of making effective skincare straightforward and relevant to everyday Indian skin and conditions. The launch edition opened for pre-booking on September 11, with the brand announcing an initial shipping date of September 21.

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Speaking about the sell-out, Vijay Deverakonda, Co-founder, UNHYPE, said, “I genuinely want to thank everyone who trusted us and chose to make UNHYPE a part of their everyday skincare. We knew we had built something we believed in, but seeing 10,000 routines sell out in two weeks is incredible. We’re completely sold out right now, and we’re working to restock as soon as possible. To everyone who missed out this time we’re sorry. We’re coming back with more. This is just the beginning. There’s a lot more coming from UNHYPE.”

With both the Acne Safe and Brightening VD Signature Routines now sold out, UNHYPE is preparing to open sales of its regular Acne Safe and Brightening Routines from October 3. The three-step routines will be available on the brand’s website, unhype.in, making the products accessible beyond the limited-edition VD Signature Routines. The early performance adds a significant milestone to the brand’s launch journey, with ₹1.3 crore in revenue generated from the sale of the VD Signature Routines within the first two weeks.