Delhi woman shows property's neglected condition after landlord deducts security deposit: ‘How petty and greedy'

A Delhi woman recently shared a glimpse of the property she rented for three years after claiming her landlord planned to deduct money from her security deposit over barbed wire at the entrance. Choudhury alleged that the property had been “totally rundown and unused for years”. (Instagram/@sristy.choudhury_)

Sristy Choudhury, founder of Delhi Poetry Slam and Two Roads Studio, shared a video on Instagram showing the property and explaining her experience while vacating the premises. In the video, she alleged that her landlady questioned her about removing bamboo structures from the property. She explained that she had got the structures built herself and was taking them down while leaving.

According to Choudhury, her landlady then told her that the security deposit would be reduced because she had removed barbed wires from the entrance. “What about our security? You took out the barbed wires from here. So now we are going to minus that from your security deposit,” Choudhury quoted her landlady as saying.

Choudhury then showed the entrance where the barbed wires had been installed. “The barbed wire she’s talking about, the way it was put up here—oh my God! No business would want it here,” she said in the video.

She also showed seepage inside the property, while questioning why she should have her deposit deducted over the wires. “This is so unfair. I mean, for years we have dealt with a property that was neglected, and I’m going to show you something,” she said, before showing the seepage.

“Look at this. That’s the kind of seepage I have dealt with. But you know what? Let’s deduct the security deposit for barbed wires. How petty. How greedy,” she added.