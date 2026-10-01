Pep Guardiola has shown emphatic support for Manchester City’s ownership and senior hierarchy after the club was found guilty of breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations by an independent commission. The ruling was a major blow to City, as they were found to have used “sham contracts” to disguise secret funding amounting to about £830 million with their commercial partners during the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. Pep Guardiola has shown his support for his former club. (PepTeam X)

City were found guilty of all charges linked to the financial regulations, and of all but one charge concerning their failure to cooperate with the league’s investigation. However, the eight-time Premier League champions rejected the commission’s findings and denied any wrongdoing. The club maintains that the prime evidence in their defence in this development has either been ignored or not given enough weight during the proceedings.

Immediately after the findings were revealed, the City issued its own statement, saying it was “both disappointed and surprised” by the latest turn of events. The Chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, has said they still believe they can prove their innocence. While Chief Executive Fran Soriano has defended the club’s position, telling the staff and players that the “irrefutable evidence” has been ignored by the commission.