MP CM Mohan Yadav meets PM Modi, invites him to Global Investors Summit 2027

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday and briefed him on development works, welfare initiatives, investments and the state’s progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in New Delhi. (@PMOIndia)

During the meeting, Yadav invited Modi to attend the Global Investors Summit 2027, which will be held in Madhya Pradesh. He also shared details of efforts being made to create a conducive environment for investment in the state, promote industrial development and generate employment.

Yadav also informed the prime minister about the ‘Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva’ launched in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister briefed Modi on various activities and programmes being organised across the state under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, which has been underway since September 17. He shared details of initiatives linked to public participation, service and public welfare being conducted as part of the campaign.

Yadav also apprised the prime minister of various development-related and public welfare initiatives being undertaken in the state, along with information on investments and progress in Madhya Pradesh.

The meeting took place during Yadav’s visit to New Delhi on October 1. The Chief Minister said he sought the prime minister’s guidance on matters related to the state’s development and welfare initiatives.

The Global Investors Summit 2027 is among the matters discussed during the meeting, with Yadav extending an invitation to Modi and outlining the state government’s efforts to facilitate investment and industrial growth.

The Chief Minister also discussed the state’s ongoing activities under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, highlighting programmes focused on public participation, service and welfare.