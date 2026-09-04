Delhi man’s ‘phone stuck to metro’ video gets 135 million views; viewers decode it

A Delhi influencer’s video of sticking his phone on a moving metro has brought him viral fame with 135 million Instagram views. Nikhil Kochar caught the internet’s attention by taking part in the viral trend where people stick their phones onto moving trains to film a funny dance video. Nikhil Kochar's Delhi Metro video has gone viral with 135 million views (Instagram/@nikhilkochar80)

The trend involves people attaching or sticking a phone against the outside of a train, dancing in front of it, and then doing the exaggerated “running after the train” bit as it pulls away. In most cases, the phone is actually detached safely before the train starts moving. Instead, a person sitting inside the train films the protagonist to make it seem like he is running after his phone.

Delhi man’s viral video In Kochar’s case, he stuck his phone onto a Delhi Metro train and started his dance on the platform. The Delhi man chose “Manma Emotion Jaage” from the 2015 film Dilwale as the soundtrack for his dance reel.

The dance earned him a few surprised stares from people standing inside the metro.

“Set my own trend with the desi version (Wait for the end view)” he wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.