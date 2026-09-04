Delhi man’s ‘phone stuck to metro’ video gets 135 million views; viewers decode it
A Delhi influencer’s video of sticking his phone on a moving metro has brought him viral fame with 135 million Instagram views.
A Delhi influencer’s video of sticking his phone on a moving metro has brought him viral fame with 135 million Instagram views. Nikhil Kochar caught the internet’s attention by taking part in the viral trend where people stick their phones onto moving trains to film a funny dance video.
The trend involves people attaching or sticking a phone against the outside of a train, dancing in front of it, and then doing the exaggerated “running after the train” bit as it pulls away. In most cases, the phone is actually detached safely before the train starts moving. Instead, a person sitting inside the train films the protagonist to make it seem like he is running after his phone.
Delhi man’s viral video
In Kochar’s case, he stuck his phone onto a Delhi Metro train and started his dance on the platform. The Delhi man chose “Manma Emotion Jaage” from the 2015 film Dilwale as the soundtrack for his dance reel.
The dance earned him a few surprised stares from people standing inside the metro.
“Set my own trend with the desi version (Wait for the end view)” he wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.
Take a look at the video below:
The dance reel has exploded on Instagram — it has racked up a staggering 135 million views in just two days. More than 4.5 million people also ‘liked’ the video, while thousands commented on it.
“Phone kaise mila phir? (How did you recover your phone?)” asked one person in the comments section.
“Omg seriously, where did the phone go?” another wondered.
Many viewers, however, called Kochar’s bluff. They explained how the influencer had managed to film the seemingly impossible video with the help of a friend sitting inside the metro.
“See the glass reflection. Someone shot it from inside,” wrote one Instagram viewer.
“Relax guys, taping the phone to the train doesn’t mean it was recorded from the same phone. He must have taken it off before the train left. Secondly, if you closely observe the video quality, you will notice that the video was recorded from inside of the train,” another explained.
“It's an edit and two clips are merged...... First clip, where his phone and him were shown and 2nd clip is merged where one of his friends is recording the video inside the metro through glass,” a viewer agreed.
“I feel sad for whoever actually stick their phone on the metro and expected it to work,” a user added.
(Also read: Indian woman dances Thiruvathirakali inside Costco, sparks debate: ‘Zero civic sense’)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More