Uttarakhand CM Dhami launches civil services coaching for persons with disabilities

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in a programme organised at Himalayan Cultural Centre, Neembuvala, Dehradun, on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons and launched civil services coaching for persons with disabilities. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Representative image) (PTI)

During the programme, Dhami honoured 23 senior citizens for notable work in different fields and awarded five students selected in essay and painting competitions. He also transferred the September pension amount through a single click to 993,886 pensioners, amounting to ₹147.34 crore.

Dhami also administered an oath on the welfare of senior citizens and planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.

Welcoming senior citizens, Dhami said they provide families with a sense of security and help children learn values and ideals. He described senior citizens as the “security shield” of families and said their presence helps maintain discipline and brings a sense of spirituality into homes.

He said senior citizens contribute to families and society through their life experiences and described them as living repositories of experience and heritage. Dhami said his own parents’ values had played an important role in his life, with his late father’s teachings continuing to guide him and his mother’s blessings giving him strength.

Dhami said the welfare, security and convenience of every senior citizen in Uttarakhand was his responsibility. He said the state government provides a monthly pension of ₹1,500 to senior citizens, with both husband and wife eligible separately. More than nine lakh senior citizens are currently receiving over ₹147 crore in pension, he said.

The chief minister said old-age homes were being strengthened across the state. Government old-age homes are currently operating in Bageshwar, Chamoli and Uttarkashi, while new buildings are being constructed in Dehradun, Almora and Champawat. Voluntary organisations also run old-age homes in areas including Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital.

Dhami said senior citizens should ideally live with their families rather than in old-age homes. He also cited the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana, the Parents and Senior Citizens Maintenance Act, the Deendayal Matri Pitri Teerthatan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat as initiatives concerning senior citizens.