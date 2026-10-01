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Private school bus overturns near Hoshiarpur; 45 children rescued, driver flees

A school bus with 45 children overturned in Hoshiarpur, causing minor injuries. The driver fled as residents helped rescue the students. An investigation is underway.

Updated on: Oct 1, 2026, 17:13:11 IST
By Harpreet Kaur
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Hoshiarpur: Around 45 children had a narrow escape when their private school bus overturned into a field near Muradpur village in Hoshiarpur district on Thursday. A few students sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The bus that overturned into a field near Muradpur village in Hoshiarpur district on Thursday.
The bus that overturned into a field near Muradpur village in Hoshiarpur district on Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid a collision with a two-wheeler, causing the bus to veer off the road and flip over.

Hearing the children’s cries for help, nearby residents rushed to the scene and pulled all students out of the overturned bus. Panic-stricken parents rushed to the spot shortly after to collect their children.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the incident. Officials from the Hariana police station have initiated an investigation to trace the driver and determine the accident’s cause.

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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Private School Bus Overturns Near Hoshiarpur; 45 Children Rescued, Driver Flees
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Private School Bus Overturns Near Hoshiarpur; 45 Children Rescued, Driver Flees
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