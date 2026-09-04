Four minor girls missing; two women allege domestic harassment

Four minor girls were allegedly lured away from the custody of their lawful guardians in separate incidents reported in the city, while two women lodged complaints alleging physical and mental harassment by their husbands and relatives, according to the FIR’s lodged at different police stations on September 2 . The case was registered on September 2 in connection with an incident reported to have occurred on August 29. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

At Swargate police station, a 50-year-old woman complained that her 17-year-old-11-month-old daughter was allegedly lured by an unidentified person for an unknown reason. The case was registered on September 2 in connection with an incident reported to have occurred on August 29.

Two similar cases were registered at Bibwewadi police station. In the first, a 37-year-old woman alleged that her 16-year-old-seven-month-old daughter was lured away by an unidentified person on September 1. In the second case, a 48-year-old woman reported that her 17-year-old-two-month-old daughter had allegedly been lured away by an unidentified person on the same day. Police have registered both cases under BNS Section 137(2).

A fourth case was registered at Yewalewadi police station on the complaint of a 43-year-old woman. She alleged that her 17-year-old-six-month-old daughter was lured by an unidentified person and taken away from her lawful guardian on September 1.

At Chandan Nagar police station, a 26-year-old woman reported that her 27-year-old female friend had allegedly been lured away by an unidentified person for an unknown reason. The case was registered under Section 137(2) on September 2.

The report also records two cases alleging harassment of women in matrimonial disputes.

At Warje Malwadi police station, a 50-year-old woman alleged that her husband and his family members subjected her to mental and physical harassment. A case was registered under Sections 108, 85 and 3(5) of the BNS.

Another case was registered at Wagholi police station on the complaint of a 32-year-old woman against four members of her family. A case was registered under BNS Sections 85, 115(2), 352, 351(2) and 3(5).Police have begun investigations into all seven cases.