Doctor’s death triggers calls for probe into alleged harassment

PUNE: The death of a government doctor from Phaltan following an alleged suicide attempt in Mumbai has prompted doctors’ organisations to demand an independent probe into claims of harassment, threats and external pressure at his workplace. Death of a government doctor from Phaltan following an alleged suicide attempt has prompted organisations to demand probe into claims of harassment, threats and workplace pressure. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The medical officer at Phaltan Sub-District Hospital in Satara district, attempted suicide on Thursday morning after climbing a high-tension electricity tower near Sion railway station in Mumbai, according to a police official. He was rescued by police and fire brigade personnel and taken to hospital after CPR. He died during treatment on Monday afternoon.

The circumstances leading to the incident have not been conclusively established. However, doctors’ organisations have raised concerns over alleged harassment and political interference.

The Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) on Monday demanded an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation, saying reports of harassment and external or political pressure were “deeply concerning”.

According to reports, the dispute began in July when a man allegedly approached the Phaltan hospital seeking a fitness certificate and claimed to be the personal assistant of former Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant. The doctor reportedly refused to issue the certificate immediately, citing rules, following which an argument took place.

The man allegedly later threatened the doctor. The doctor approached Phaltan city police, which registered a case for allegedly obstructing government work.

Hospital authorities subsequently conducted an inquiry against the doctor, according to the reports. His colleagues alleged that he repeatedly sought a copy of the inquiry report but did not receive it for a considerable period.

Before his suicide attempt, the doctor reportedly released a video seeking action against medical superintendent Dr Leela Madne and warning that he would take an extreme step if no action was taken.

Following his death, the health administration suspended Madne.

The Association of Medical Officers (AMO), Maharashtra, in a letter to the Governor on September 1, sought a fair, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death. It also sought legal and departmental action against anyone found responsible, regardless of their political or administrative position.

The association called for an inquiry into allegations of political interference, threats, harassment, humiliation and undue pressure. It also sought a mechanism for government medical officers to report such incidents and urged that doctors be allowed to take clinical and administrative decisions without coercion.

Dr Sandesh Yemalwad, president, AMO, said medical officers often work under heavy pressure and with inadequate manpower, which can affect doctors, patient care and the wider public health system.

The organisations have urged the Maharashtra government to ensure accountability and create a safe and dignified working environment for doctors.