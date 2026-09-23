Mumbai, The IIT Bombay Alumni Association has demanded a fair and speedy investigation into the alleged suicide of student Sahil Wakode, and said there should be no "media trial", speculation or "nasty conclusions" directed at any individual. IIT Bombay alumni seek fair probe into student's suicide, appeal against 'media trial'

Sahil's parents have demanded the immediate arrest of IIT Bombay Director Professor Shirish Kedare and Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been removed as the dean of Administrative Affairs following protests by students and political activists. A case on charges of abetment and caste discrimination has been registered against Doolla.

IITBAA, in a statement on Tuesday, said the institute was going through an extremely difficult period, and its students, faculty members and staff deserve an environment that is equitable, inclusive, safe, and supportive of their well-being.

"We fully support a fair, transparent, and speedy investigation into this tragic event, and urge that all procedures be conducted with complete fairness and without prejudice. We strongly appeal against online speculation, media trials, or nasty conclusions directed at any individual," it said.

"We stand ready to collaborate with the institute to strengthen mental health resources, support campus well-being, and help rebuild trust across our entire community," the statement added.

Sahil Wakode , a second-year B Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

His parents on Tuesday claimed that he had told them about the caste-based slurs he faced.

IIT Bombay alumnus and activist Sudheendra Kulkarni has urged the withdrawal of the SC/ST Act case against Doolla, claiming the law has been widely misused and calling for a national debate on its reform.

Higher education institutions, including IITs, must continually improve campus life to ease student stress, he said, adding that coaching and peer‑support initiatives are needed for students from marginalised communities.

Sahil Wakode's parents, however, demanded a thorough examination of all evidence and action against those found responsible for their son's alleged suicide.

His mother, Sonali Wakode, claimed Sahil had told them that he was being tortured, abused, and humiliated based on his caste.

"He specifically told us that Professor Suryanarayana Doolla would say, 'I am from an upper caste and you are from a lower caste.' According to what Sahil told us, this had been continuing for around three months," she claimed.

On September 13, when they met Sahil in his hostel room, he told them he was being tortured and subjected to abuse, Sonali Wakode said.

She also objected to the institute's initial claim that he had been allegedly caught using ChatGPT during an examination. Anyone making cheating allegations must provide evidence, she added.

Sahil's father Ravindra Wakode said the truth would come out only after the accused in the case are arrested.

The campus witnessed protests following the student's suicide, prompting the police to step up security measures.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.