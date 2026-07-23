‘They knew they were wrong’: Woman who stopped police van packed with detained protesters

Rhiya Ahir, a 27-year-old model, had not planned on becoming one of the defining faces of the protest at Shivaji Park on Wednesday. Mumbai, India. July 22, 2026 - A protester blocked a police vehicle near Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar as police detained students during the Mumbai protest. Several student organisations and Cockroach Janta Party supporters gathered there to show solidarity with the CJP's protest in Delhi. Mumbai, India. (Photo by Ashish Vaishnav)

Ahir was walking from Kohinoor Square in Dadar towards Shivaji Park when she noticed a police van packed with detainees. The sight immediately disturbed her. “The van was stuffed from the front to the back. There was no space to stand,” she said.

Believing the protesters were being taken away by the police unnecessarily, she rushed towards the vehicle and stood in front of it. “I couldn’t help myself,” she said. “Their chants—they pulled me towards them. I was like, if I’m going for the protest, it starts from here. They’re taking them away, and I cannot let that happen.”

What followed was a heated exchange with the police. “They didn’t say anything. They knew that they were wrong,” said Ahir. The officers allegedly told her that the detainees would be released after the van had travelled some distance. Ahir refused to accept that explanation. “If you’re going to release them anyway, release them now,” she insisted.

Behind her calm exterior, Ahir said she was deeply anxious. “When I confronted them, I was shaking on the inside,” she said. Yet, she believes her conviction outweighed her fear. “I knew that what I was doing was right.”

As Ahir continued standing in front of the vehicle, police officers initially attempted to move it forward. “They tried to accelerate a bit, but that didn’t budge me,” she said. She remained in front of the van until, according to her, the officers gave in and released the protesters.

As those released stepped out of the van, many came over to thank her. “They shook my hand,” she said with a smile, adding that some jokingly called her “a baddie” for the way she had confronted the police.

The incident has since spread widely on social media, making Ahir a viral figure. Looking back, she said she never imagined she would become the centre of attention; she simply acted because, in that moment, she felt she could not stand by and do nothing.

“I knew that if they were taken, they would be detained, and there would be FIRs against them. That’s something I had to step in for. I could not have resisted myself. I just knew that I, as a citizen, as a person, will fail if I don’t do anything about it. The whole point of being there will be a waste,” she said.