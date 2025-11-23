Tejas crash: Wg Cdr Namansh Syal gets heartbreaking goodbye from IAF officer wife; honoured with gun salute

Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s mortal remains were brought back to his native village in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday for the final rites, where his wife, also an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, paid her last respects to her husband and fellow IAF officer. Wing Commander Afshan Akhtar, wife of Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Namansh Syal, salutes as his mortal remains are being brought to his ancestral home.(PTI)

Wing Commander Namansh Syal died on Friday, November 21, while flying a Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA Mk-1), which crashed during an event in Dubai. The pilot, who hailed from Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, is survived by his wife, their six-year-old daughter, and his parents.

Wing Commander Afshan’s heartbreaking salute to husband

In visuals shared by news agency ANI, Wing Commander Afshan, the wife of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, was seen paying her last respects to her husband with tears in her eyes.

She was also seen giving a salute as she bid farewell to her husband, a fellow IAF officer.

Additionally, Wing Commander Namansh Syal was honoured with a gun salute by the IAF officers who had gathered as the mortal remains were brought to his native place.

The last rites of the 34-year-old, who was described as a “dedicated fighter pilot” and “thorough professional” by the IAF, will take place in his village, Patialkar.

Several villagers had also gathered to see Wing Commander Namansh Syal one last time before his final rites were performed.

What happened at the Dubai Airshow?

The crash happened during a routine aerobatic show at the Dubai Airshow, one of the largest aviation events in the world, where more than 150 countries were presenting their aerospace work.

Visuals from the final day show the Tejas fighter suddenly dropping forward before bursting into flame and sending thick smoke across the airfield. A court of inquiry is now examining the cause.

A former student of Sainik School Sujanpur Tira, he was commissioned into the IAF in December 2009. The Indian Air Force remembered him as a “dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional” known for his “unwavering commitment and exceptional skill”.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also expressed grief over the loss. Public figures, including actor Kamal Haasan, also paid tribute, calling him “a brave son of India taken far too soon.”